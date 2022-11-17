Two Ontario men arrested after 16 puppies rescued from 'horrendous living conditions'

Sixteen puppies have been rescued from "horrendous living conditions" and two men have been arrested after an animal cruelty investigation in Markham, Ont.

In a release issued Thursday, investigators said they received information in Dec. 2021 about a puppy that had been potentially sold with fake vaccination records.

Investigators allege that ads had been posted online selling puppies for between $700 and $1,500 each. Buyers were given fraudulent vaccination records, they said.

On Nov. 9, officers executed a search warrant at a home on Castleview Crescent in Markham, Ont. Within the search, investigators say they located 16 puppies in four small cages, amid “horrendous living conditions.”

Police say Markham Animal Care Services attended and that all the puppies were rescued. They were brought for medical attention.

During the search, officers also located and seized evidence related to the fraud and the forgery of the vaccination records.

Two men were arrested and are facing several charges.

Markham resident Elisha Charles, 42, is facing one count of willfully permitting unnecessary pain and/or suffering to an animal, two counts of fraud under $5,000, four counts of forgery using a forged document, and one count of disobeying a court order.

Twenty-year-old Isaiah Charles, also of Markham, is facing one count of willfully permitting unnecessary pain and/or suffering to an animal and one count of forgery.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact York Regional Police #5 District Criminal Investigations Bureau at 1-866-876-5423, ext. 7541.