TORONTO -- Ontario has confirmed two more cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), bringing the province’s total to 22, including recoveries.

Health officials announced the two new cases in a news release issued on Thursday morning.

One of the two patients is a woman in her 50s, who returned home from Italy on March 3. She attended Grand River Hospital’s emergency department in Kitchener, where she was “assessed, tested and discharged home the same day.”

“The patient is experiencing mild symptoms and remains in self-isolation at home with minimal contact with others,” officials said.

Region of Waterloo Public Health is “actively monitoring the situation, including contact tracing,” the news release said.

The second patient is a man in his 60s, who returned home from Iran on Feb. 29. He attended Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre’s emergency department in Toronto on March 3.

“He was assessed and discharged home on the same day,” officials said.

He remains in self-isolation now at home, where he has “minimal contact with others.”

Toronto Public Health is monitoring this case.

Health officials continue to state that COVID-19 is “not circulating locally.”

“However, given the global circumstances, Ontario is actively working with city and health partners to plan for the potential of local spread.”

Of the confirmed cases of the virus in the province, officials said four of them have recovered. Each of those patients has had two consecutive negative tests at least 24 hours apart.

An update is expected to be provided by officials at Queen’s Park at 3 p.m. Thursday.