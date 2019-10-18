

Sean Davidson, CTV News Toronto





TORONTO -- Two men are wanted by police in connection with a Scarborough hit-and-run that injured a baby, mother and grandmother on Sunday.

Emergency crews were called to the area of Pharmacy Avenue and Ellesmere Road around 11 a.m. on Sunday after receiving reports of three pedestrians that had been struck at the intersection.

The vehicle drove past a few stopped vehicles, according to police, and failed to stop at a red light at the intersection.

In surveillance video obtained by CTV News Toronto on Tuesday, the vehicle can be seen mounting the sidewalk, where a 57-year-old woman and a 37-year-old woman were standing with a 20-month baby boy in a stroller. All three people were struck and suffered serious injuries.

The two women are now in stable condition, and the baby is expected to recover.

On Thursday, police said the alleged 34-year-old driver of the vehicle, Derek DeSousa, is wanted for multiple charges, including two counts of criminal negligence causing bodily harm and failing to stop and render assistance.

A second man, identified by police as Jeremiah Cook – who, police said, was not involved in the collision but allegedly abandoned the suspect vehicle – is also wanted. The 40-year-old Toronto-resident is wanted on multiple charges, including obstructing police and two counts of failing to stop causing bodily harm.

Investigators said they are asking for the two men to contact a lawyer and turn themselves in.

Anyone with information is being urged to contact police at 416-808-1900 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS.