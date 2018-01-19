

Chris Fox, CTV Toronto





Two men are dead and two others have life-threatening injuries after a suspect or suspects opened fire on a rented vehicle in Etobicoke early Friday morning.

The shooting occurred on West Deane Park Drive near The East Mall and Rathburn Road at around 12:40 a.m.

Reports from the scene indicate that the vehicle jumped a curb and ended up on the front lawn of a residence following the shooting.

Paramedics say that the victims are all men in their 20s. Two of them were pronounced dead on scene while the two others were rushed to hospital.

“We have no suspects at this time that we are aware of,” Staff Sgt. Lisa Crooker told CP24 on Friday morning. “At this time it is in the early stages of the investigation. Homicide is attending and FIS (Forensic Identification Services) is attending.”

Few details are known about the victims at this point, though sources tell CP24 that they were known to police.

On Friday afternoon, police identified the deceased as 26-year-old Nasurdin Nasir of Toronto and 24-year-old Terrell Carr.

Police said Carr was born in Toronto but had recently moved to Calgary.

The deceased parties include the driver of the vehicle and a man who was seated directly behind him.

Police are currently going door-to-door in the neighbourhood as they search for witnesses.

The vehicle has also been removed from the scene and taken for forensic analysis.