

Sean davidson , CTV News Toronto





Two men have been injured in a daylight shooting in North York.

Toronto police were called to the area of Dufferin Street and Glen Long Avenue just after 2 p.m. on Saturday.

The extent of the injuries are not yet known but police say they are both conscious and breathing.

Shooting: Dufferin St / Glen Long Ave

- 2 males w/ injuries, consc/breathing

- Police on scene

- will update, ongoing investigation#GO1464010@tps13div

^ka — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) August 3, 2019

More to come.