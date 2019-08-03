Two men injured in North York shooting
Two men are injured after a North York shooting on Saturday afternoon. (Peter Muscat)
Sean davidson , CTV News Toronto
Published Saturday, August 3, 2019 2:53PM EDT
Last Updated Saturday, August 3, 2019 3:51PM EDT
Two men have been injured in a daylight shooting in North York.
Toronto police were called to the area of Dufferin Street and Glen Long Avenue just after 2 p.m. on Saturday.
The extent of the injuries are not yet known but police say they are both conscious and breathing.
More to come.