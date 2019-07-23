

Joshua Freeman, CTV News Toronto





Two men have been taken to hospital after being injured in a shooting near the city's Belgravia neighbourhood Tuesday night.

Toronto police received multiple calls from the public about two men being chased down by a suspect armed with a gun near Eglinton Avenue and Oakwood Avenue, at around 8:08 p.m.

Witnesses told police they saw a male suspect wearing a ski mask or black bandana fleeing northbound on Dufferin Street.

Officers responded to the scene and found two males with gunshot wounds.

One man was rushed to a trauma centre with serious injuries, while the other man was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries, Toronto Paramedic Services said.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact investigators.