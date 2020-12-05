TORONTO -- Two men are in critical condition after they were struck by a vehicle in Vaughan Saturday evening.

York Regional Police were called to Highway 7, east of Kipling Avenue, just after 8 p.m.

Duty Insp. Andrew Bell said the pedestrians were crossing the highway when they were struck.

He said the male victims, a 49-year-old and a 25-year-old, were transported to a Toronto trauma centre with life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the vehicle remained on the scene, police said.

Bell noted that they don’t have any information at this time that suggests alcohol or speed played a factor in the crash.

Police have closed Highway 7 between Islington Avenue and Martin Grove Road as they investigate.