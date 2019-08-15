

Chris Herhalt, CTV News Toronto





Two men are dead after their car struck a tree in Whitchurch-Stouffville on Thursday evening.

York Regional Police say they were called to Warden Avenue, between 19th Avenue and Stouffville Road at 5:30 p.m. for a report of a collision.

They arrived to find a vehicle lodged into a tree. Emergency crews worked to free the occupants, who were trapped inside the wreck at first.

The male driver of the vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene while a passenger was rushed to hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Staff Sergeant Blair Steer said homeowners in the area heard a loud bang but none witnessed the car strike the tree.

Major collision bureau investigators are working to determine what caused the collision.

Warden Avenue near the collision was closed in both directions to allow for an investigation.

“We’ll look at speed, we’ll look at all factors,” Steer said of the investigation.