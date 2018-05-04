Two men charged in 2016 homicide, police looking for 3rd suspect
VAUGHAN, Ont. -- Police in the Toronto area have charged two men with first-degree murder in a shooting that took place nearly two years ago, and they've issued a Canada-wide arrest warrant for a third.
York regional police say they've charged two men from Toronto, aged 22 and 27, in the death of a 23-year-old man from Vaughan, Ont.
Silverio Feola was pronounced dead at the scene of a shooting at a home in Vaughan's west end in September 2016.
Police are also looking for a third suspect, 24-year-old Muhumad Idow of Toronto.
The other two suspects also face charges of conspiracy to commit murder, and are due back in court later this month.