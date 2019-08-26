

The Canadian Press





Ontario Provincial Police say two men have been arrested for allegedly stealing a tractor trailer carrying $100,000 worth of beer.

Police say they responded to a report of a theft of a tractor trailer full of beer from Oxford County early Monday morning.

They say the owner of the truck contacted police, advising that the vehicle's tracker showed it in Huron East, Ont., north of Brussels, Ont.

Police say they were able to find the vehicle and its cargo.

They say officers arrested two men at the scene.

The investigation continues.