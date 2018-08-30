

Codi Wilson, CTV News Toronto





Two people are in hospital in stable condition after an early morning shooting in Hamilton.

The incident occurred near George Street and Hess Street North shortly after midnight.

Police say officers were called to the area for reports of shots fired and when they arrived on scene, two male victims were found suffering from gunshot wounds.

They were transported to hospital for treatment.

Investigators say one male and one female have been arrested in connection with the incident and a firearm has been recovered.

Police are continuing to process the scene and the investigation is ongoing.