Two people have been rushed to hospital with serious injuries after a fire at an apartment building in Parkdale.

The fire broke out in an apartment on the second floor of a 10-storey building on Tyndall Avenue, near King and Dufferin streets, at around 5:30 a.m.

Toronto Fire Capt. Michael Westwood said thick smoke was reported in the hallway of the second floor of the building.

Firefighters responded and the blaze was knocked down at around 5:47 a.m.

According to paramedics, a man in his 40s and a woman in her 30s were taken to hospital with serious injuries.

The cause of the fire is not yet known but Westwood said a fire investigator has been contacted.