

Chris Fox, CTV News Toronto





A school near High Park has been placed under a lockdown as a precaution after a male was reportedly seen with a gun inside the building, police say.

Toronto Police Service spokesperson Katrina Arrogante says that officers were first dispatched to Western Technical Commercial School near Bloor Street and Runnymede Road at around 10 a.m. after receiving a call about a male that was seen “with some type of firearm.”

Arrogante says that “quite a few units” are on scene as police search the school and surrounding area for the male.

Ursula Franklin Academy, which is located in the same building, has also been placed under a lockdown.

“We are trying to locate the male and see if this initial report is a true threat,” Arrogante said.

Arrogante said that police have been told that the male is about 18 years old but do not have any further description.

It remains unclear how long the lockdown orders will remain in effect.

Police say that a staging area has been set up for parents at the Runnymede Library.

Runnymede Public School, Annette Street Public School and Humberside Collegiate Institute have also been placed under hold and secure orders due to the ongoing investigation.

Keele Street Public School was under a hold and secure order at one point, however that order has since been lifted.