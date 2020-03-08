Two people are dead and two others are injured after a shooting at a bar in Hamilton early Sunday morning.

It happened at Sam’s Hotel and Tavern on Barton Street East near Birch Avenue at around 5 a.m.

Paramedics initially took all four victims to hospital, however one of them was pronounced dead upon arrival. Police then confirmed shortly before 9 a.m. that a second victim had died in hospital.

The two surviving victims are both listed in serious but stable condition.

The deceased individuals include a man and a woman, police say.

Speaking with CP24 on Sunday morning, one man who lives in the area and sometimes frequents the bar where the shooting took place said that he was shocked by the level of violence.

Bill Fischer said that while the neighbourhood surrounding the bar can be “rough,” he had “never seen any type of violence” inside its walls.

“I have never seen nothing like this,” he said. :It is an atrocity for something like this to even happen.”

No arrests have been made in connection with the shooting at this point.

The Hamilton Police Major Crime Unit is investigating.

Police say that they will be providing an update to reporters at the scene sometime later today.

Barton Street has been closed between Sherman and Birch avenues due to the ongoing investigation.