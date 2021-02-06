TORONTO -- Two people are dead, including the suspect who was shot and killed by police, after a stabbing in East Gwillimbury Saturday afternoon that also injured a woman and two children.

Emergency crews were called to a home in the area of Vivian Creek Road and Ridge Gate Crescent in Mount Albert just before 2:30 p.m. for reports of a stabbing.

Const. Laura Nicolle said when officers arrived, they located a woman dead and three others, including an infant and a young child, with serious injuries. They were taken to hospital. Police have not released the ages of the victims.

"It's very concerning," Nicolle said. "And I think I can speak for all of us at York Regional Police as well as our community that we're thinking about them while they're in hospital."

She said police then became involved in an altercation with an adult male suspect. The Special Investigations Unit (SIU) confirmed that a man was fatally shot by police and it is now investigating the interaction.

The SIU probes incidents involving police officers where there has been death, serious injury or allegations of sexual assault.

Nicolle said there is no outstanding suspect.

"I don't have any information just yet as far as what the relationship would have been or the connection," she said. "There's nothing that suggests that this would have been random, so obviously, that's going to be something we're looking at."

While there is no threat in the community, Nicolle said residents should expect a large police presence in the area as they investigate the incident.

"We know this is a very quiet street and neighbourhood, and people are going to be worried when they see this type of presence. But we do want to reassure people that we're here, we're investigating, and there isn't anything that they need to be concerned about," she said.

"But certainly, if they have information, please come forward."

East Gwillimbury Mayor Virginia Hackson issued a statement following the incident.

"This is a most tragic situation and I am deeply shocked and saddened to have this happen in our small community of Mount Albert," the mayor said.

"On behalf of Council, I extend our heartfelt thoughts and prayers for the victims, their families and friends."

In a Twitter post, York-Simcoe MPP Caroline Mulroney said her heart breaks for the victims of the tragedy.

"My thoughts are with the victims and the first responders," Mulroney said. "Mount Albert is a strong community and will come together to support each other through the days ahead."