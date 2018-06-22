

Chris Herhalt, CTV News Toronto





Two men died Thursday night when the car they were riding in left the roadway, went down an embankment and struck several trees in King Township.

York Regional Police say that at about 6 p.m., they were called to Mill Road south of King Road, east of Nobleton for a report of a collision.

Investigators say a black Mercedes-Benz was heading on Mill Road when it left the roadway, went down an embankment and struck a number of trees.

Paramedics pronounced both men inside the vehicle dead at the scene.

Their names and ages have not yet been released.

Anyone with information or possible dash cam footage of the collision is asked to call police at 1-866-876-5423, ext. 5423.