TORONTO -- A house fire in Markham has sent two children and one adult to hospital and police say crews are still searching for other people who have not yet been located.

The fire broke out at a residence near Bur Oak Avenue and Kennedy Road on Sunday morning.

Police say at least three people suffered burns and were transported to hospital for treatment.

Two victims were taken to SickKids Hospital and one was taken to Sunnybrook Hospital.

The ages and genders of the victims have not been released.

Police told CP24 that there are still people at the home who are unaccounted for.

The Office of the Fire Marshal has been called in and will be investigating the cause and origin of the blaze.