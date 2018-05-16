

CTV News Toronto





Police in Toronto have arrested two suspects accused of opening fire on a vehicle with two young children inside.

On April 30, police say, two males drove to a residential building near Finch Avenue West and Duncanwood Drive, where they began following a car.

The victim told police he was driving in the area with his wife and two young children – ages one and two – when their vehicle was suddenly pelted with gunshots.

Police say the woman and children were unharmed but that the male driver sustained a gunshot wound to his shoulder.

Following the shooting, officers launched an investigation which led them to identify two males. They were arrested on May 13 after multiple search warrants were carried out.

During the searches, police also allegedly yielded “large quantities” of marijuana and cocaine.

The suspects, identified as 27-year-old Tesfa Welsh-Hope and 23-year-old Jeangat Nsiah, have both been charged with numerous offences including four counts of attempted murder, possession of a firearm while prohibited and using a firearm to commit and indictable offence.

They appeared in court on May 14.

Police are encouraging anyone with information about the case to call them at 416-808-7474 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).