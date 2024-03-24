Two arrests at demonstration in midtown Toronto

Two arrests were made at a demonstration in midtown Toronto on Sunday, police say.

Toronto police said it arrested a 25-year-old, along with another individual, and are currently investigating the situation.

Demonstrators marched southbound on Yonge Street at Belmont Street and Aylmer Avenue.

Police previously said that the intersection of Yonge Street and St. Clair Avenue was closed in all directions due to the demonstration.

DEMONSTRATION:

Due to a large demonstration at St. Clair Ave W and Yonge St

-the intersection is currently closed in all directions

-consider alternate routes

^lm — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) March 24, 2024

Around 3:15 p.m., police said demonstrators were stopped at Yonge and Bloor streets, closing Yonge north of Bloor at Charles Street.

Not long after, police said the demonstration had concluded and all roads re-opened.

According to a news release on Saturday, the first stop of a demonstration coined “Protests for Palestine” started at Yonge and St. Clair.

At this point it’s not clear why the two individuals were taken into custody or whether they were involved in the demonstration.