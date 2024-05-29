TTC warns of 'major delays' at Bloor-Yonge Station

The TTC is warning of major delays at its busiest station due to a security incident

The agency issued a message on X at 3:08 p.m. Wednesday warning of "Major delays at Bloor-Yonge due to a security incident."

Trains on Line 2 are not stopping at Bloor-Yonge Station because of the incident.

The incident comes as the busy afternoon rush period begins.

There was no immediate word on what happened or how long the problem will last.

More details to come...