TTC to divert buses at major Toronto station until November
The Toronto Transit Commission will divert a number of bus routes usually scheduled for service on Broadview Avenue until November, the agency announced on Thursday afternoon.
The bus diversions follow major changes made to the east end’s streetcar network earlier this year when it was announced the 504 King and 505 Dundas streetcars would no longer service Broadview Station while work was being done on the Broadview Avenue streetcar tracks.
“This is the next phase of critical streetcar track and overhead infrastructure renewal along Broadview Avenue,” the TTC said in a Thursday media release. “Full road closures are required on Broadview and Erindale avenues in the vicinity of Broadview Station, making it unsafe for buses to pick up and drop off customers or to turn buses around.”
The subway station will remain open while construction us underway. Subway service will not be affected.
Starting on Monday, here are the changes riders can expect until construction is complete in November:
- 8 Broadview buses will end at Mortimer Ave., then continue east as a 62 Mortimer service to Main Street Station.
- 62 Mortimer buses will end at Broadview Ave., then continue north as an 8 Broadview service to Warden Station.
- 87 Cosburn buses will divert from Broadview Ave. at Mortimer Ave., to Pape Ave., and to Pape Station, serving stops outside the station.
- 100 Flemington Park buses will continue operating both ways from Pape Station.
- 322 Coxwell Night Bus service will continue to divert to Pape Station, via Mortimer and Pape avenues.
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'That '70s Show' actor Danny Masterson gets 30 years to life in prison for rapes of 2 women
A judge sentenced 'That '70s Show' star Danny Masterson to 30 years to life in prison Thursday for the rapes of two women two decades ago.
Bank of Canada may need to raise rates again, despite this week's hold: Macklem
Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem said the central bank may have to raise interest rates further, given inflation may stay high for some time.
Still nearly 6,200 wildfires raging across Canada, officials say in update on recovery, mitigation
Government of Canada officials say there are still nearly 6,200 wildfires raging across the country, and warned that this year's fire season shows no sign of slowing down in September.
Trapped U.S. explorer thanks authorities for saving his life in emotional video from Turkish cave
Rescuers from across Europe rushed to a cave in Turkiye on Thursday, launching an operation to save an American researcher who became trapped around 1,000 metres (3,000 feet) below the surface after suffering stomach bleeding.
'There's no one to fill his shoes': Journalist and author Peter C. Newman dies at 94
Veteran journalist and author Peter C. Newman, who held a mirror up to Canada, has died at the age of 94.
opinion | Don Martin: Poilievre doesn't feel your pain, but he's sure good at communicating it
Probably no other leader, including Justin Trudeau, has landed in a party leadership with less real-world work experience than Pierre Poilievre, says Don Martin in a column for CTVNews.ca. But Poilievre's an able communicator, and this weekend's Conservative convention is a golden opportunity for him to sell himself as PM-in-waiting.
Report finds plan to clean up demolition sites in Winnipeg not feasible
A new report says that a plan to bill Winnipeg property owners for cleanup costs following a fire may not be feasible.
Former British police officers admit sending racist messages about Meghan Markle
Five retired British police officers on Thursday admitted sending offensive and racist social media messages about Prince Harry's wife, the Duchess of Sussex, and others.
Canadians share their experiences at the Burning Man festival
After torrential rain in Nevada left thousands stranded at this year’s Burning Man festival, a couple of Canadians who attended the event spoke with CTVNews.ca about what conditions were like on the ground. Although weather conditions may have led to some challenges, some festivalgoers said they also witnessed an unwavering sense of community.
Montreal
-
'It's very unusual,' former Montreal resident receives 'invoice' for $0.01
A former Montreal resident was left confused when she received what looked like an invoice from the city for one cent.
-
Quebec's Eugenie Bouchard is likely to swap her tennis racket for a pickleball racket in 2024
Quebecer Eugenie Bouchard is likely to swap her tennis racket for a pickleball racket in 2024, the professional pickleball circuit announced on Thursday.
-
Montreal Children's: Youngest baby in North America to be treated with gene therapy for rare disease
The Montreal Children's Hospital says it has administered a type of gene therapy for a rare progressive disease, to the youngest child in North America at just nine days old. Better still, the gene therapy called Zolgensma, was effective. It has so far stopped the development of any symptoms. Now four months old, Samuel is developing normally.
London
-
Firefighters attend blaze in Old East Village
The London Fire Department is on scene of an active fire at 784 Dundas Street, near the Aeolian Hall.
-
Serious collision sends two to hospital
Drivers are asked to avoid the area of Horton Street and Wharncliffe Road Thursday morning due to a serious collision in the area.
-
Crash involving dirt bike sends teen to hospital with life-threatening injuries
A teen was taken to hospital with serious injuries after a crash involving a passenger vehicle and a dirt bike Wednesday evening.
Kitchener
-
'I apologize for taking her away': Ager Hasan speaks at his sentencing hearing
Ager Hasan, the man found guilty of second-degree murder in the death of his ex-girlfriend, spoke at his sentencing hearing on Thursday morning.
-
Piglet found dodging traffic in Norfolk County: OPP
Norfolk County Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say two kids helped an officer rescue a piglet who was seen dodging traffic in Windham Centre Thursday morning.
-
Guelph micro-farm catering to Italian cuisine in sustainable way
A Guelph farm, which looks more like it belongs in Sicily than Southern Ontario, is proving a little bit of land goes a long way.
Northern Ontario
-
'That '70s Show' actor Danny Masterson gets 30 years to life in prison for rapes of 2 women
A judge sentenced 'That '70s Show' star Danny Masterson to 30 years to life in prison Thursday for the rapes of two women two decades ago.
-
Homeless international students in North Bay reach agreement with Canadore
Between 50 and 100 homeless international students, some of whom who slept in a tent outside Canadore College this week, say they have come to an agreement with the college
-
'He hurt me and my family,' Former Barrie Subway manager sentenced for sex crimes involving girls who worked for him
Stephen Lemmond, a former Barrie restaurant manager, will spend seven years behind bars for sex crimes involving girls who worked for him, including four under 18.
Ottawa
-
Ontario government oversight of long-term care homes 'largely collapsed' during pandemic, ombudsman finds
Ontario’s ombudsman will release the findings of an investigation on Thursday into the government’s oversight of long-term care homes during the COVID-19 pandemic.
-
Ottawa driver going 60 km/h over speed limit in dad's car facing stunt driving charge
A driver going 60 km/h over the speed limit on Limebank Road will have to explain to her father why his vehicle was impounded for 14 days.
-
'Burning angry': Vanier councillor condemns sign threatening charges for taking Salvation Army donations at Concorde Motel
The city councillor for Rideau-Vanier says a note posted at the Concorde Motel on Montreal Road has her 'burning angry.'
Windsor
-
Essex-Windsor EMS to hire part-time staff to help paramedics at hospital ERs
Essex County Council has approved funding to hire several assistants to help paramedics unloading patients at hospitals return to the road faster.
-
Thefts reported from various Windsor retail stores
Windsor Police are seeking the public’s help identifying individuals wanted for theft under $5,000 from various retail stores across Windsor.
-
50 tickets handed out in Windsor and Amherstburg
The Windsor Police Traffic Enforcement Unit was busy in Windsor and Amherstburg.
Barrie
-
Historic apartment collapses on Main Street in Penetanguishene, Ont.
A historic apartment building is in ruins on Main Street in Penetanguishene.
-
Storm brings down trees, power lines across the region
Residents across Simcoe County and Muskoka met with a sudden change in weather Wednesday afternoon as a massive storm system swept through the region.
-
'I was going to cry,' Tottenham retiree had to hold back tears after winning lottery
A retiree from Tottenham had to hold back the tears after learning he won big with the lottery.
Atlantic
-
N.B. man charged with first-degree murder in 2019 double-homicide
A 27-year-old man has been charged in the double-homicide of Rose-Marie and Bernard Saulnier, who were killed in their Dieppe home in 2019.
-
Nova Scotia intends to increase fine for buying out-of-season lobster to $1 million
Nova Scotia's fisheries minister says he intends to increase the maximum fine for people caught buying out-of-season lobster to $1 million.
-
N.B. nursing homes lacked infection-control measures during COVID: auditor general
New Brunswick nursing homes that reported high COVID-19 infection rates lacked infection prevention and control practices, and were not properly inspected, says a report by the auditor general.
Calgary
-
'My heart breaks for his family': Copperfield stabbing victim remembered as kind young man
Family and friends want the victim of a fatal stabbing in Copperfield, Danillo Canales Glenn, to be remembered as being a kind young man and not for the tragic circumstances that took his life.
-
2 people arrested at Ambassador Motor Inn after more than $7K in drugs seized
Calgary police are crediting an anonymous tip submitted through Crime Stoppers with sparking an investigation that saw more than $7,000 in illegal drugs seized.
-
Calgary unveils flood mitigation barrier built to protect downtown
An important piece of flood protection, meant to protect Calgary from a one-in-200-year event, is now finished.
Winnipeg
-
'I have been struggling': Victim of Winnipeg Olive Garden stabbing shares horrors of incident, man sentenced
The man accused of stabbing an 18-year-old woman while she worked at a Winnipeg Olive Garden was sentenced last week, as the woman highlighted the emotional and physical scars she still deals with after the attack.
-
Woman dies after hitting boat propeller in Manitoba, Mounties say
Manitoba Mounties say a 65-year-old woman has died after she was thrown from a boat, hitting the propeller in the water.
-
Manitoba Tories make another promise of financial aid without their leader
Manitoba Progressive Conservatives made another campaign promise of financial aid Thursday. And, for the second straight day, leader Heather Stefanson was not part of the event.
Vancouver
-
Vancouver condo owners can keep inflatable hot tub on patio, judge rules
Two Vancouver condo owners will be able to keep an inflatable hot tub on their balcony after a judge found that the item constituted patio furniture and was allowed under the strata's bylaws.
-
Vancouver Aquarium spins off marine mammal rescue centre as independent charity
The Vancouver Aquarium's Marine Mammal Rescue centre is, after more than 60 years of operation, officially a registered charity.
-
Baby dies after being struck by vehicle in Kamloops driveway, RCMP say
Mounties are investigating a tragic motor vehicle incident in Kamloops that claimed the life of a one-year-old child Wednesday afternoon.
Edmonton
-
North Edmonton condo evacuation will last months, residents told in emotional meeting
No one will be living in the Castledowns Pointe condos anytime soon, even though the bills still need to be paid, in what is being described as a "financial tragedy" in north Edmonton.
-
Train testing resumes on Valley Line Southeast LRT, TransEd anticipates fall opening
The Valley Line Southeast LRT will open this fall, according to the company building the project, but an opening date has yet to be announced.
-
Bank of Canada may need to raise rates again, despite this week's hold: Macklem
Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem said the central bank may have to raise interest rates further, given inflation may stay high for some time.