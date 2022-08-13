TTC service resumes at Union Station after 'suspicious package' evacuation: police
The TTC is resuming service at Union Station after areas were evacuated following the discovery of a "suspicious package" left on the platform Saturday afternoon, Toronto police say.
Police say an investigation began at noon and TTC trains were bypassing the station.
The evacuation was “out of an abundance of caution,” according to police.
Shortly before 2 p.m., police tweeted that the suspicious package was examined and "turned out to be personal items left behind in a bag."
TTC service has resumed at the station.
About a month ago, Union Station was locked down after a fatal shooting took place near the entrance of the travel hub.
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Feds quietly change rules to allow one-time ArriveCAN exemption at land border crossings
The Canadian Border Services Agency is temporarily allowing fully vaccinated travellers a one-time exemption to not be penalized if they were unaware of the health documents required through ArriveCan.
Prosecutor: Stab attack on Salman Rushdie was 'preplanned'
The man accused in the stabbing attack on Salman Rushdie pleaded not guilty Saturday to attempted murder and assault charges in what a prosecutor called a 'preplanned' crime, as the renowned author of 'The Satanic Verses' remained hospitalized with serious injuries.
Average rent up more than 10% in July from previous year, report says
Average rent in Canada for all properties rose more than 10 per cent year-over-year in July, according to a recent nationwide analysis of listings on Rentals.ca.
More than 10,000 Canadians received a medically-assisted death in 2021: report
More Canadians are ending their lives with a medically-assisted death, says the third federal annual report on medical assistance in dying (MAID). Data shows that 10,064 people died in 2021 with medical aid, an increase of 32 per cent over 2020.
LAPD ends investigation into Anne Heche car crash
The Los Angeles Police Department has ended its investigation into Anne Heche's car accident, when the actor crashed into a Los Angeles home on Aug. 5.
Canadian Blood Services in talks around paid donations of plasma as supply dwindles
Canadian Blood Services says it is in talks with companies that pay donors for plasma as it faces a decrease in collections.
FBI seized 'top secret' documents from Trump home
The FBI recovered documents that were labelled 'top secret' from former U.S. President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida, according to court papers released Friday after a federal judge unsealed the warrant that authorized the unprecedented search this week.
Canadian literary figures double down on free speech following Salman Rushdie attack
Canadian writers, publishers and literary figures doubled down on the right to freedom of thought and expression on Saturday, one day after an attack on award-winning author Salman Rushdie that left him hospitalized and on a ventilator.
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz coming to Canada to meet with Justin Trudeau, business leaders
The Prime Minister's Office says Justin Trudeau will accompany the chancellor of Germany, Olaf Scholz, on a brief Canadian visit later this month that will include stops in Montreal, Toronto and Stephenville in western Newfoundland.
Montreal
-
Montreal police investigating suspicious fire in an affluent DDO residential area
Montreal police have opened an investigation into a suspicious fire that occurred in an affluent residential area in Dollard-des-Ormeaux, on Montreal's West Island.
-
Judge suspends two articles of Quebec's Bill 96 regarding legal translations
A group challenging Quebec's new language law logged a first legal victory against the legislation on Friday, as a judge temporarily suspended a provision requiring English court documents to be translated into French.
-
'Vote for Real': Quebec Liberal party unveils election slogan
"Real issues, real solutions" will be the new slogan of the Quebec Liberal Party (PLQ) for the Oct. 3 elections.
London
-
Kadri to bring Stanley Cup to London, Ont. in August
CTV News London has learned that London native and NHL superstar Nazem Kadri will bring the Stanley Cup to London later this month.
-
'It’s going to look like New York City': Apple TV series to film in downtown London, Ont. this month
One block of Richmond Street is about to transform into New York City. CTV News London has learned the Apple TV series “Improbable Valentine” — based off the book "The Changeling" — will be filming in downtown London later this month.
-
Feds quietly change rules to allow one-time ArriveCAN exemption at land border crossings
The Canadian Border Services Agency is temporarily allowing fully vaccinated travellers a one-time exemption to not be penalized if they were unaware of the health documents required through ArriveCan.
Kitchener
-
Over 60 cattle killed in barn fire near Alma, Ont.
A total of 67 cattle have been killed after a fire tore through a barn early Saturday morning.
-
WRDSB confirms 'student information was accessed' during cyber incident
Waterloo Region's public school board has confirmed that "certain student information was accessed" during a cyber incident last month.
-
Kitchener man watches as car slams into his house
When Carmelo Mazza went to get his mail on Friday morning, he never imagined on his walk home he would witness a car crash into his home at the exact spot he typically sits.
Northern Ontario
-
Major search on for boy, 9, missing from family camping trip
Ontario Provincial Police have begun intense search efforts to locate a missing nine-year-old boy.
-
North Bay football field named after Mike O'Shea
The North Bay native was in town Saturday for the announcement.
-
Sudbury Police investigating suspicious death in the city
One woman is dead in what police will only call a suspicious death in the city.
Ottawa
-
Queensway shutdown slows traffic across the city of Ottawa
Commuters face slowdowns on several roads in Ottawa this weekend, as all eastbound and westbound lanes of Hwy. 417 are closed between Metcalfe Street and Carling/Kirkwood Avenues for the replacement of the Booth Street Bridge.
-
The cost to rent an apartment in these two Ottawa neighbourhoods decreased this summer
As rents continue to rise for one-and-two bedroom apartments in Ottawa and Gatineau this summer, a new report shows rents are decreasing in the Ottawa neighbourhoods of Nepean and Gloucester.
-
Community rallies to help Merry Dairy recover missing ice cream bike
There was a swift response from the community to help find a missing bicycle cart owned by a popular ice cream shop.
Windsor
-
Feds quietly change rules to allow one-time ArriveCAN exemption at land border crossings
The Canadian Border Services Agency is temporarily allowing fully vaccinated travellers a one-time exemption to not be penalized if they were unaware of the health documents required through ArriveCan.
-
Passengers tackle Canadian man after he became violent, tried to open plane doors mid-flight
A plane bound for Toronto has been forced to divert to Iceland after a Canadian man allegedly became violent and tried to open the aircraft door mid-air.
-
Play ball! Windsor, Ont. hosting the best softball players in Ontario this summer
Windsor is welcoming the best female softball players between the ages of 12 and 18. This weekend, it’s the U13 Championships at Mic Mac Park.
Barrie
-
Search underway for missing 9-year-old boy lost while camping
Police near Carling Township are searching for a missing 9-year-old boy, lost on an island out along Georgian Bay.
-
Early morning collision kills wrong-way driver on Highway 400
OPP in Tay Township are investigating an early morning fatal collision on Highway 400.
-
Driver facing charges in crash that killed one, injured three others
A driver is facing multiple charges Saturday for their alleged role in a vehicle collision that claimed the life of one pedestrian and injured three others in Grey Highlands last month.
Atlantic
-
New Brunswick's first confirmed case of Monkeypox not travel-related
At this time, the Monkeypox vaccine is not widely available to the public.
-
Parent of child with rare form of epilepsy distressed over N.S. ER closures
Hayes lives close to the hospital in Yarmouth, but she says that twice in the past month, her son has been taken by ambulance to the emergency room there, only to be left waiting.
-
Cabin owners in central Newfoundland warned to stop using closed roads
Officials in central Newfoundland are asking people to stop using forest roads to check on their cabins even though the threat of wildfires has eased for local communities and a state of emergency has been lifted.
Calgary
-
1 dead following crash in southwest Calgary
Officials say a driver has died after a serious crash early Saturday morning in southwest Calgary.
-
Calgary Carifest honours Caribbean culture as thousands gather to celebrate
A couple thousand Calgarians wore colourful costumes, played traditional music and danced for hours in the downtown streets Saturday morning to celebrate Caribbean culture.
-
Calgary police investigate after stolen truck crashed
Calgary police are looking for the public's help to track down a female suspect who they say stole a truck and then crashed it in Bowness.
Winnipeg
-
BIZ optimistic about the future of Winnipeg's downtown despite survey showing declining perceptions
A new survey says nearly half of Canadians think their downtown has declined in the last year, but Winnipeg's downtown advocates say they are optimistic about its future, and are working hard to make downtown a safe space for everyone.
-
Winnipeg Airports Authority gets $4.8 million to attract new routes
The Winnipeg Airports Authority (WAA) is getting a financial boost from the Province to try and attract new routes to Winnipeg and improve flight connectivity to popular destinations.
-
Vancouver
-
140 lightning-caused wildfires detected over last 3 days, BCWS says
Lightning has sparked more than 100 new wildfires in British Columbia since Wednesday, as thunderstorms rolled through the provincial Interior.
-
Man charged in apparently random attack on Chinatown security guard: VPD
A man has been charged with the assault of a "beloved Chinatown security guard" on Friday, according to the Vancouver Police Department.
-
Police identify victim, say targeted shooting in Maple Ridge related to drugs, but not gangs
Homicide investigators have publicly identified the man shot and killed in Maple Ridge on Friday in hopes of identifying further "witnesses and associates" of the victim.
Edmonton
-
More than 10,000 Canadians received a medically-assisted death in 2021: report
More Canadians are ending their lives with a medically-assisted death, says the third federal annual report on medical assistance in dying (MAID). Data shows that 10,064 people died in 2021 with medical aid, an increase of 32 per cent over 2020.
-
Local high school academic superstar wins prestigious University of Alberta internship
An Edmonton teen has earned the unique opportunity to learn the ropes of working in a university laboratory, before he even started his undergraduate degree.
-
Edmonton Urban Farm welcomes the public for Alberta Open Farm Days
The Edmonton Urban Farm (EUF) welcomed visitors for the annual Alberta Open Farm Days.