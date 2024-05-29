TTC service resumes at Bloor-Yonge Station following security incident

The TTC says normal service has resumed at Bloor-Yonge Station following major delays caused by a security incident.

The agency issued a message on X at 3:08 p.m. warning of "major delays at Bloor-Yonge due to a security incident."

Trains on Line 2 were not stopping at the busy station because of the incident and there was no estimate for when service would resume.

Within 15 minutes, the agency said the incident had cleared and regular service had resumed.

There were no immediate details about what happened.