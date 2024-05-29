TORONTO
Toronto

    • TTC service resumes at Bloor-Yonge Station following security incident

    A Toronto Transit Commission sign is shown at a downtown Toronto subway stop Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy A Toronto Transit Commission sign is shown at a downtown Toronto subway stop Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy
    Share

    The TTC says normal service has resumed at Bloor-Yonge Station following major delays caused by a security incident.

    The agency issued a message on X at 3:08 p.m. warning of "major delays at Bloor-Yonge due to a security incident."

    Trains on Line 2 were not stopping at the busy station because of the incident and there was no estimate for when service would resume.

    Within 15 minutes, the agency said the incident had cleared and regular service had resumed.

    There were no immediate details about what happened. 

    Toronto Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Winnipeg

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News