Toronto

    • TTC says no subway service on half of Line 1 due to signal problems

    A Toronto Transit Commission sign is shown at a downtown Toronto subway stop, Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy A Toronto Transit Commission sign is shown at a downtown Toronto subway stop, Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy

    The TTC says there is currently no subway service between Vaughan and St. Andrew stations due to a signal problem.

    The issue began shortly before 6 a.m.

    The TTC says shuttle buses are operating between Vaughan Metropolitan Centre and St George Station to replace regular service.

    It is not clear how long the problem will last.

