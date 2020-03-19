TORONTO -- The Ministry of Labour is investigating after a TTC employee in Etobicoke was rushed to hospital in critical condition this morning.

Toronto police previously said that the incident, which appeared to be an industrial accident, occurred near Evans and Kipling avenues.

According to the ministry, a worker was found unresponsive as a result of a “possible medical episode” while operating a bus in a garage.

Police say CPR was performed on the worker when emergency crews arrived on scene.

The victim, identified by paramedics as a man in his 60s, has been taken to a local hospital in life-threatening condition.

The ministry says an inspector has been assigned to probe the circumstances surrounding the incident.