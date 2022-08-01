'Truly devastated:' Drake cancels Toronto show after contracting COVID-19
Drake says he’s ‘truly devastated’ after having to postpone tonight’s Young Money Reunion show amid a COVID-19 diagnosis.
In an Instagram story posted shortly after 10 a.m. Monday, the Toronto rapper promised fans he’ll reschedule the concert for the “SOONEST date possible.”
“I will keep the city posted and share the date when ever we have it locked. Until then I hope everyone stays safe and healthy and I love you all,” he wrote.
“I am so sorry for letting you down on our weekend together and the moment I test negative I will give you everything I got on stage (except the Covid).”
Rappers Nikki Minaj and Lil Wayne were both expected to perform in the Young Money Reunion show, which is part of Drake’s October World Weekend event.
As part of the Road to 2022 OVO Fest Tour, Monday night's concert was scheduled to get underway at 7 p.m. at Toronto’s Budweiser Stage.
'Living with COVID': Where the pandemic could go next
As the third winter of the coronavirus pandemic looms in the northern hemisphere, scientists are warning weary governments and populations alike to brace for more waves of COVID-19.
Evacuation order issued for B.C. resort village due to wildfire
A growing wildfire near a B.C. mountain resort prompted an evacuation order for the village Monday morning.
'Star Trek' stars, celebs react to death of Nichelle Nichols
Trailblazer was a word used by many to mourn the passing of actor Nichelle Nichols, who died Saturday at age 89. Nichols broke barriers for Black women in Hollywood when she played communications officer Lt. Uhura on the original 'Star Trek' television series.
'Very profound': Hundreds of residential school photos found in Rome archives
The head archivist for the Winnipeg-based National Centre for Truth and Reconciliation says he has located one-thousand photos of residential schools and students in a religious order's archives in Rome.
'A specific form of anti-Black racism:' Scholars want Canadian apology for slavery on Emancipation Day
More than a year after Canada proclaimed Aug. 1 as Emancipation Day, Black leaders and scholars are renewing their calls for Ottawa to make a formal apology for the country's history of slavery and its intergenerational harms.
2 bodies found in burned vehicle in California wildfire zone
Two bodies were found inside a charred vehicle in a driveway in the wildfire zone of a raging California blaze that is among several burning in the western U.S. amid hot, dry and gusty conditions that boost the danger that the fires will keep growing, officials said Monday.
Visitors to the world's tallest tree face US$5,000 fines
Hyperion, certified by Guinness World Records as the world's tallest living tree, is officially off-limits to visitors. California's Redwood National Park issued a statement last week that anyone who is caught near the tree can face up to six months in jail and a US$5,000 fine.
Montreal
Credit card balances due: minimum payment increases starting Monday
A major change in the rules for paying off the minimum payment on a credit card balance goes into effect this Monday.
Quebec reports no new COVID-19 deaths, 51 fewer hospitalizations
Quebec reported no new COVID-19 deaths on Monday, and hospitalizations due to the novel coronavirus dropped by 51.
A man drowned after jumping into Quebec lake to retrieve belongings
After a police search in a lake in the Laurentians, a 61-year-old Quebec man was found dead Monday morning.
London
Unsettled weather expected in London, Ont. Monday
While the first two days of the Civic Holiday long weekend boasted plenty of heat and sunshine, Londoners might need to bring their umbrellas for the holiday Monday.
22-year-old Londoner charged with stunt driving in Perth County
OPP have charged a 22-year-old resident from London for allegedly driving 117 km/h in a 60 km/h zone in Perth County over the long weekend.
Kitchener
Friends, community rally around couples after wedding venue burns down
Two couples, one who was supposed to get married at the Old Marina Restaurant in Puslinch, Ont. and another set to renew their vows there, were left scrambling on Saturday after the venue went up in flames.
Swimmer dies following search of Guelph Lake
A person swimming in Guelph Lake has been pronounced dead following an emergency response.
Fire crews continue to spray hotspots at Old Marina Restaurant in Puslinch, Ont.
The day after a devastating fire consumed the Old Marina Restaurant in Puslinch, Ont., fire crews remained on scene Sunday, spraying water on the smouldering ruins of the historic building.
Northern Ontario
Heavy rainfall warning in effect for Kapuskasing, Hearst
Environment Canada has issued a heavy rainfall warning for areas around Kapuskasing, Hearst and Moosonee.
Man dies after falling from tour boat near Ontario Place
A man pulled from Lake Ontario after falling overboard off a tour boat near Ontario Place on Sunday afternoon has died, police say.
Ottawa
Meteor lights up Sunday morning sky over Ottawa
A bright object spotted streaking across the sky on a sunny, bright morning in Ottawa was a meteor.
Here's what's open and closed in Ottawa on Colonel By Day
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at the closures and schedule changes on Colonel By Day in Ottawa.
20 festivals and events to check out in Ottawa in August
The CP Women's Open, Capital Pride, Ottawa Greek Festival and fair season ramping up are just some of the events happening in Ottawa in August.
Windsor
Rainfall, possible thunderstorms in Windsor's Monday forecast
While the first two days of the Civic Holiday long weekend boasted sunshine and plenty of heat, people in Windsor might need to pack their umbrellas for the holiday Monday.
Barrie
Barrie Art Club reflects on humble beginnings of Kempenfest
As thousands descend onto Barrie's waterfront for Kempenfest's 50th anniversary, one of the festival's founders reflects on its past.
Emancipation Festival returns to Owen Sound
Over 1000 people made the trip to Owen Sound this weekend for the return of the Emancipation Festival.
Atlantic
A specific form of anti-Black racism': Scholars want Canadian apology for slavery
More than a year after Canada proclaimed Aug. 1 as Emancipation Day, Black leaders and scholars are renewing their calls for Ottawa to make a formal apology for the country's history of slavery and its intergenerational harms.
COVID-19 tests tough to find at HRM libraries, available for pick-up at testing sites
Khalehla Perrault, a spokesperson for Nova Scotia’s Department of Health and Wellness, said in an email that Nova Scotia is moving away from asymptomatic testing and therefore the supply of rapid tests in certain locations may vary.
Two residential school survivors offer different perspectives on Papal visit
Dorene Bernard and her mother Nancy Lutz both attended Shubenacadie Indian Residential School. But if you ask the two about the Pope’s visit, the mother and daughter don’t share the same opinion.
Calgary
McHugh Bluff slope closures expected to be long-term
Erosion issues on a slope overlooking the Sunnyside neighbourhood look to be sticking around.
Mixed reaction to long weekend closure of Memorial Drive for pedestrians, cyclists
Pedestrians and cyclists in Calgary have extra room to roam over the August long weekend. However, some Calgarians question whether it’s still necessary.
Alberta defence lawyers considering job action after requests for legal aid overhauls ignored
Criminal defence lawyers in Alberta say the legal aid system is at a breaking point, and they are threatening job action if the province ignores requests for in-depth updates to the program.
Winnipeg
'It's great to see': Icelandic Festival returns to full glory
Vikings are taking over the streets of Gimli, Man. as the Icelandic Festival of Manitoba hosts its fully in-person first event since the pandemic.
Six people taken to hospital after St. Vital collision
At least three people are in hospital after emergency crews responded to a two-vehicle crash at the corner of St. Mary's Road and Essex Avenue just after midnight Sunday.
Vancouver
Evacuation order issued for B.C. resort village due to wildfire
A growing wildfire near a B.C. mountain resort prompted an evacuation order for the village Monday morning.
More decades-old temperature records broken in B.C. as heat wave expected to cool
More decades-old temperature records have fallen in B.C., just before a week-long heat wave is expected to ease off in the province.
$17.8M Vancouver listing includes plans and permits, encourages buyer to tear down existing home
For $17.8 million, the future buyer of a lot in one of Vancouver's priciest neighbourhoods would get property, plans and permits, but would have to cover the costs of tearing down the existing home.
Edmonton
Motorcycle community memorial event disrupted by vehicle confrontation
A memorial ride meant to celebrate the life of a 28-year-old Edmonton motorcyclist was sidetracked after a confrontation between a driver and some riders.
The boys are back in town: Boy's basketball championships come to Edmonton after three year hiatus
It has been three years since national Under-15 and Under-17 boys' basketball championships have been held, but that streak comes to an end Monday morning in the Alberta capital.
Alberta defence lawyers considering job action after requests for legal aid overhauls ignored
Criminal defence lawyers in Alberta say the legal aid system is at a breaking point, and they are threatening job action if the province ignores requests for in-depth updates to the program.