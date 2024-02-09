Trudeau, Ford to sign Ontario health-care deal on Friday

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Ontario Premier Doug Ford will sign a new health-care agreement between the federal government and the province in the GTA on Friday.

The announcement comes almost a year after the two governments reached a 10-year deal in principle to pay for health care in Ontario.

At the time, Ottawa said its deal with the province included $8.4 billion in new money and a one-time top up of $776 million to address “urgent needs” in pediatric hospitals and emergency rooms.

Although the details of the agreement being signed Friday have yet to be revealed, Ford said previously that the deal was a good "down payment” for the province.

The funding announcement will likely come as welcome news to hospital workers battling what one Ontario union has recently called a staffing crisis.

CUPE's Ontario Council of Hospital Unions said last month that a survey showed two in five workers in the province had contemplated leaving their jobs and a similar amount dread going to work due to understaffing.

Trudeau and Ford will sign the agreement in King City, Ont. and be joined by Federal Health Minister Mark Holland and Ontario Health Minister Sylvia Jones.

