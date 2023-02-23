Ontario, federal government reach health-care deal
The federal government says it has reached an agreement in principle with Ontario on health care.
No further details were immediately available after the government made the announcement Thursday morning in a tweet.
Canada's premiers agreed earlier this month to accept Ottawa's offer of more than $46 billion to augment the Canada Health Transfer.
The federal government was working out separate bilateral deals with the provinces and territories to address needs specific to each jurisdiction.
The premiers had said further discussions were needed to establish long-term predictability and stability in health care.
In a letter last week to the Ontario health minister, federal Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos said the province's bilateral agreement would include working toward certain health indicators, agreeing to provide "equity of access" for underserved groups and upholding the Canada Health Act to strengthen the public health system.
This is a breaking news story. More to come.
Massive surge in hospitalizations of babies and young kids due to COVID recorded in 2nd year of pandemic
In the second year of the pandemic, hospitalizations due to COVID-19 skyrocketed more than 600 per cent among children aged 0-4 compared to the previous year, according to new data from the Canadian Institute for Health Information.
Cruelty investigation launched into B.C. slaughterhouse after secret video obtained
An investigation is underway into a B.C. slaughterhouse over alleged animal cruelty, following the release of video obtained by a national animal advocacy group.
Loblaw posts $529M Q4 profit, revenue up nearly 10 per cent
Loblaw Companies Ltd. says it earned a profit available to common shareholders of $529 million in its latest quarter as its revenue rose nearly 10 per cent compared with a year ago.
Pentagon releases selfie taken by U.S. pilot showing the Chinese spy balloon in air
The U.S. Defence Department has released a selfie taken in the cockpit of a U2 spy plane, as an airman flew above the Chinese surveillance balloon that was shot down by the U.S. military earlier this month.
Ontario explores possibility of new, large-scale nuclear plants
Ontario is exploring the possibility of building new, large-scale nuclear plants in order to meet increasing demand for electricity and phase out natural gas generation.
1.2M renters have yet to apply for the Canada Housing Benefit, and time is running out
Low-income renters in Canada have less than six weeks left to apply for the one-time $500 Canada Housing Benefit.
Google tests blocking news content for some Canadians in response to government bill
Google is blocking some Canadian users from viewing news content in what the company says is a test run of a potential response to the Liberal government's online news bill.
'You got to bet on an idea': Canadian entrepreneur holding $250K funding competition for startups
A Canadian entrepreneur is giving back by holding a contest for $250,000 to help a startup turn their business idea into a reality.
Canadians couponing to save money on groceries
Canada’s food inflation rate is showing no signs of slowing down, and more people are turning to coupons to manage their grocery budgets.
-
Prime minister tells Quebec farmers government working on targeted inflation aid
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the federal government is looking at how it can provide targeted aid to farmers who are struggling with inflation.
-
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Blowing snow advisory ends in Montreal
Conditions have improved, but the snow is still falling in Montreal. The area could receive up to 5 centimetres of snow through the morning and afternoon, with temperatures hovering around the -11 C mark (-21 C with the wind chill).
-
-
Cleanup underway after region smacked by storm
Buses are cancelled across southern Ontario on Thursday and Environment Canada has issued a freezing drizzle advisory.
-
London, Ont. high school teacher sent to prison for child porn
Dustin Epp showed little emotion as the judge, crown attorney and family members of one of his victims addressed the court at his sentencing hearing on Wednesday.
-
Storm Watch: Tracking today's closures and cancellations
Storm Watch is your destination for information about school closures, bus cancellations and road closures in Waterloo region, Guelph, Brantford and the surrounding area.
-
Region of Waterloo to raise taxes by 8.5%, about $187 for the average property
The region of Waterloo has approved its total operating and capital budget for 2023 and it comes with a tax increase.
-
Police investigating reported shots fired in Cambridge on Wednesday
There was a heavy police presence in Cambridge Wednesday night following reports of shots fired.
-
Google tests blocking news content for some Canadians in response to government bill
Google is blocking some Canadian users from viewing news content in what the company says is a test run of a potential response to the Liberal government's online news bill.
-
‘We are people trying to be Canadian’: Northern Ontario family fears for their safety, faces deportation to Mexico
A Sudbury-area mother and her two daughters face deportation to Mexico Feb. 28 and say they fear for their safety if they are forced to return.
-
Police highlight sucess stories on National Human Trafficking Awareness Day
On the heels of National Human Trafficking Awareness Day on Wednesday, members a multiple police services announced a province-wide update on operations surrounding their operations.
-
Here's where Ottawa's new photo radar cameras are going to go
The city says it plans to install 23 new cameras this year, bringing the total to 40 by the end of 2023, including four cameras on high-speed roads to see if they help reduce street racing.
-
-
Ottawa blanketed in snow overnight, more on the way
Ottawa residents are waking up to a blanket of snow Thursday morning, with authorities warning of slow going on the roads.
-
All buses cancelled, freezing drizzle advisory in effect
With a freezing drizzle advisory in effect, all board provided transportation in the city of Windsor as well as in Essex County is cancelled for the day.
-
Late night fire in east Windsor
An investigator has been called in after a residential fire in east Windsor. Crews were called to the scene in the 1600 block of Darfield Road near Spitfire Way around 9:30 p.m. on Thursday.
-
Canadian government to invest more than $12 million in combatting invasive species
Transport Minister Omar Alghabra committed $12.5 million in funding Wednesday to launch the Ballast Water Innovation Program aimed at keeping invasive species out of the Great Lakes.
-
School bus cancellations by board
See current school bus cancellations by school board from across the region.
-
Freezing drizzle possible across the region
Environment Canada has issued a freezing drizzle advisory for Innisfil and Dufferin regions.
-
Fatal crash in Huntsville closes Highway 11
The single-vehicle collision happened Wednesday evening shortly after 9 p.m.
-
Family of woman who died at Amherst ER suing Nova Scotia Health, physician
The family of a 37-year-old woman who died after waiting hours for treatment at the Cumberland Regional Health Care Centre in Amherst, N.S., on Dec. 31, 2022, is suing the province's health authority in order to get answers into her death.
-
N.S. shooting inquiry will release final report in Truro; families of victims to attend
The inquiry examining Nova Scotia’s April 2020 mass shooting has announced its commissioners will release their final report and recommendations in Truro, N.S., on March 30.
-
N.B., P.E.I. near agreements with Ottawa for 10-year bilateral health-care deal
The governments of New Brunswick and Prince Edward Island are close to reaching one-on-one bilateral health-care deals with Ottawa for the next 10 years.
-
Heavy snowfall causes accessibility concerns for Calgarians with mobility issues
With as much as 40 centimetres of snow over the past 48 hours and more on the way, people with mobility issues are facing significant challenges getting around Calgary.
-
Flames rally for 6-3 win, end Coyotes' points streak at 9
Jakob Pelletier and Walker Duehr scored goals 25 seconds apart in the third period and the Calgary Flames rallied to beat the Arizona Coyotes 6-3 on Wednesday night.
-
KPMG says it never signed off on City of Chestermere's 2021 financial statements, making audit void
The City of Chestermere is under fire from accounting firm KPMG LLP, which claims it never signed off on the municipality's 2021 financial statement.
-
Grieving man says home-care appointments for deceased wife weren't cancelled after her death
A grieving Winnipeg man wants to know why his late wife's home care appointments weren't cancelled after her death.
-
Police deal with 'prolonged call' on Dufferin Ave where fire was started
Several police and Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service units were on scene at a home on Dufferin Avenue for the majority of the day Wednesday in what police are saying was a "prolonged call."
-
-
Poaching, profiting, forced moves: Realities of 'inequitable' healthcare in Northern B.C.
There are various numbers and statistics to quantify how short-staffed the health-care system is in Northern, B.C. but it’s the toll on British Columbians that shows just how dire the situation is.
-
'Remarkable growth' in B.C. Indigenous language learning opportunities, report finds
There has been 'remarkable growth' in the number of Indigenous people in B.C. who are learning their languages, according to a new report.
-
Federal Crown-Indigenous Relations Minister under fire over contract with foreign NGO
As more First Nations announce discoveries of potential unmarked grave sites at former residential schools, there have been calls for any deceased children located to be identified and repatriated to their home communities.
-
Man accused of luring vulnerable women to hotel rooms with drugs charged with human trafficking: ALERT
A 37-year-old man has been arrested after police say more than a dozen vulnerable Edmontonians were targeted for trafficking and sexual assault, with investigators believing there are more victims.
-
Loblaw posts $529M Q4 profit, revenue up nearly 10 per cent
Loblaw Companies Ltd. says it earned a profit available to common shareholders of $529 million in its latest quarter as its revenue rose nearly 10 per cent compared with a year ago.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Josh Classen's forecast: Another day of extreme cold
It's another day under the extreme cold warning in Edmonton and right across Alberta.