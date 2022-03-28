Trudeau, Ford to formally announce federal child-care deal for Ontario today
Primer Minister Justin Trudeau will be joined by Ontario Premier Doug Ford in the Greater Toronto Area today to formally announce the details of the federal government’s $10.2 billion child-care deal with the province.
Ontario is the last province to ink a deal with Ottawa as part of Trudeau’s $30 billion national program that would see fees for child care brought down to roughly $10 a day by the end of 2026.
Sources from both levels of government told the Canadian Press the agreement was signed on Sunday evening following intense final talks over the weekend.
Although Ontario did not get more money from the deal as they had hoped, provincial sources said they were able to secure more flexibility in when the funds are spent and a review mechanism in the third year of the agreement that allows them to ask for more money if there is a shortfall.
Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland, Education Minister Stephen Lecce and Families, Children and Social Development Minister Karina Gould will also be in attendance at the 11 a.m. announcement.
The event will be streamed live on CTVNewsToronto.ca and on the CTV News App.
