TORONTO -- The driver of a truck involved in a bizarre collision on Highway 401 that was caught on camera told police he wasn't aware he struck another vehicle.

On Tuesday, the Ontario Provincial Police asked the public for information about the crash after video emerged online showing a yellow truck pushing a Honda Civic sideways across lanes of traffic.

The Honda Civic is then seen brushing the guardrail before it stops and the truck is seen continuing along the roadway.

Police said the incident occurred on Highway 401 between Bayview Avenue and Yonge Street on Monday. Since releasing the video, police said they have identified the drivers involved in the collision.

"The truck driver still has some explaining to do," OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt told CP24 on Wednesday.

"He claims he was changing lanes and did not see the car. I don't know if that was possible or not but he certainly made quite the contact with that car."

Schmidt said the female driver of the Honda Civic suffered minor injuries.

Drivers identified in dash cam video of a crash where a truck was pushing a car to the shoulder on #Hwy401 https://t.co/J79L0s6iat — Sgt Kerry Schmidt (@OPP_HSD) January 15, 2020

"It was a pretty terrifying situation for her," Schmidt said.

Investigators are now looking for video footage from before the crash to try and piece together what happened.

No charges have been laid.