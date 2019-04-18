

A trial is underway in Toronto for the three men accused in the shooting death of teenager at a west-end pizza shop in 2016.

Jarryl Hagley was with friends at a Pizza Pizza on Weston Road in the early morning of Oct. 16, 2016 when a group of males burst into the shop and opened fire.

Hagley was shot multiple times but made his way to a washroom where he collapsed.

The 17-year-old suffered “catastrophic injuries,” the Crown said Thursday, and did not survive.

The suspects escaped the scene in an SUV, which police soon identified through video surveillance footage from the neighbourhood. In one clip, police said three suspects in dark clothing could be seen holding weapons.

It's believed two gunmen went into the shop and opened fire while the third person stood watch. A motive for the shooting has not been revealed.

Detectives have described the act as “planned and deliberate.”

A total of four suspects were ultimately charged in Hagley’s death.

In a Toronto courtroom on Thursday, 18-year-old Mohamed Ali Nur, 23-year-old Shakiyl Shaw and his twin brother, Lenneil Shaw, appeared before a judge.

They have each been charged with first-degree murder.

A fourth suspect, identified as 24-year-old Winston Poyser, was initially charged with first-degree murder as well, however that charge has since been resolved. Poyser was later charged with being an accessory after the fact and spent time in prison for it.

Police allege it was Poyser who was behind the wheel of the SUV used in the murder.

Poyser is set to be the Crown’s key witness in the case. He is due to testify on April 24.

With files from CTV News Toronto's Austin Delaney