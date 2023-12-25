Travel could be 'hazardous' on Christmas Day as dense fog covers most of Ontario, Environment Canada says
While the white stuff is in short supply across most of Ontario this Christmas Day, there will be plenty of fog and it could cause some hazardous driving conditions, says Environment Canada.
Early Monday morning, the national weather agency issued fog advisories for several parts of the province, including Toronto, Mississauga, Brampton, Hamilton, Burlington, Oakville, Vaughan, Richmond Hill, Markham, Niagara Falls, St. Catharines, Brantford, Kitchener, Cambridge Guelph, Pickering, Oshawa, and Newmarket.
Windsor, Sarnia, London, Barrie, Belleville, Brockville, Kingston, and Peterborough are also affected.
Environment Canada said that there may be "near-zero visibility" due to the fog.
The situation is expected to improve this morning, however a few locations may remain foggy through the middle of the day, it said.
There is also the possibility that dense fog could develop again this evening.
“Travel is expected to be hazardous due to reduced visibility in some locations. If travelling, be prepared for areas of near-zero visibility,” the agency said in its advisory.
“If visibility is reduced while driving, turn on your lights and maintain a safe following distance.”
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Egypt floats an ambitious plan to end the Israel-Hamas war as Netanyahu vows to expand Gaza combat
Egypt has put forward an ambitious, initial proposal to end the Israel-Hamas war with a cease-fire, a phased hostage release and the creation of a Palestinian government of experts who would administer the Gaza Strip and occupied West Bank, a senior Egyptian official and a European diplomat said Monday.
The best movies of 2023, according to CTV film expert Richard Crouse
The entertainment gods found time to bless us with many great movies this year. These are the must-watch, best movies of 2023, according to CTV film expert Richard Crouse.
The secret life of gift cards: Here's what happens to the billions that go unspent each year
Gift cards make great stocking stuffers -- just as long as you don't stuff them in a drawer and forget about them after the holidays. Many cards -- tens of billions of dollars' worth -- wind up forgotten or otherwise unused. That's when the life of a gift card gets more complicated.
Ukraine says it shot down Russian fighter jets and drones as the country officially marks Christmas
Ukraine's air force on Monday reported that it shot down two Russian fighter jets during the night along with two cruise missiles and 28 Shahed-type drones.
The 'cold' moon: A rare full moon is expected to rise soon after Christmas
Not long after presents are unwrapped and Canadians gather to celebrate the holiday season, a rare full moon will appear, shining the brightest on Boxing Day.
Travel could be 'hazardous' on Christmas Day as dense fog covers most of Ontario, Environment Canada says
While the white stuff is in short supply across most of Ontario this Christmas Day, there will be plenty of fog and it could cause some hazardous driving conditions, says Environment Canada.
Woman pregnant in each of her two uteruses gives birth to twins
An Alabama woman with the rare condition of two uteruses, and who became pregnant in each uterus earlier this year, gave birth to twins last week a day apart.
Beijing records longest cold wave in modern history
Beijing recorded its longest cold wave since records began in 1951 as the biting temperatures and snowfall experienced in the Chinese capital and elsewhere began to ease.
King Charles III's annual Christmas message from Buckingham Palace to include sustainable touches
King Charles III reflected his coronation theme of public service Monday in a Christmas message that he connected to the health of the planet and wars that are raging.
Montreal
-
Que. public sector negotiations suspended until Dec. 26; unions reach tentative deals
After progress was made in negotiations to renew public sector collective agreements over the weekend, negotiations are suspended until after Christmas.
-
Search for Quebec girl missing in river with the help of a drone
The search resumed at dawn on Sunday for a 4-year-old girl who fell into the Mistassibi River in the Saguenay-Lac-Saint-Jean region of Quebec on Friday.
-
Quebec judge authorizes class action lawsuit alleging abuse at Indigenous day schools
A Quebec Superior Court judge has authorized a class-action lawsuit on behalf of Indigenous people who allege they received lower-quality education than other Quebecers at day schools where abuse was rampant.
London
-
'The impact of missing persons can be life-changing for families': Sarnia police renew call for assistance locating 3 missing men
Sarnia police are renewing their plea for assistance in helping locate men who went missing in separate circumstances within the last 18 months and whose whereabouts remain unknown.
-
Two women struck by vehicle while riding e-scooter, driver fails to remain at scene of accident
Police in St. Thomas, Ont. are requesting the public’s help in identifying a driver who crashed into two pedestrians riding an e-scooter and then left the scene on Saturday.
-
A green Christmas: London, Ont. to bask in double digit temperatures on Monday
While Monday will be jolly and jolly for Londoners as Christmas Day finally arrives, it definitely won’t be frosty, as Environment Canada is calling for a daytime high approximately 10 C above average.
Kitchener
-
-
Dozens left stranded in Breslau following rescheduled flight to Mexico
Four friends from Toronto are dealing with Christmas chaos after their flight to Mexico was rescheduled last minute.
-
One dead after early-morning Brant County crash
One person has died after an early-morning crash in Brant County, east of Paris.
Northern Ontario
-
'A joyous occasion': NORAD crew waiting for Santa Claus' journey across Canada
Santa Claus is coming to town tonight and the crew responsible for his Canadian escort is eagerly awaiting his arrival, with their eyes glued to their monitors.
-
The 'cold' moon: A rare full moon is expected to rise soon after Christmas
Not long after presents are unwrapped and Canadians gather to celebrate the holiday season, a rare full moon will appear, shining the brightest on Boxing Day.
-
Closed gas station partially collapses in Greater Sudbury
Emergency crews in Greater Sudbury were called to the community of Azilda on Saturday afternoon following a report that part of a closed gas station had collapsed.
Ottawa
-
King Charles III's annual Christmas message from Buckingham Palace to include sustainable touches
King Charles III reflected his coronation theme of public service Monday in a Christmas message that he connected to the health of the planet and wars that are raging.
-
The secret life of gift cards: Here's what happens to the billions that go unspent each year
Gift cards make great stocking stuffers -- just as long as you don't stuff them in a drawer and forget about them after the holidays. Many cards -- tens of billions of dollars' worth -- wind up forgotten or otherwise unused. That's when the life of a gift card gets more complicated.
-
Here is what's open and closed in Ottawa over Christmas and New Year's
CTVNewsOttawa.ca takes a look at what's open and closed over the Christmas and New Year's holidays.
Windsor
-
American man charged with attempted murder after woman 'intentionally' struck with vehicle: Windsor police
An American man is facing multiple charges, including attempted murder, after he allegedly struck a woman with his vehicle in downtown Windsor, Ont. on Saturday night.
-
What’s open and closed this Christmas holiday in Windsor
With the big day only one day away, Windsorites are busy getting ready to host family and friends or are out running last minute errands. From shopping malls to city services, here’s what’s open and closed in Windsor this Christmas Eve, Christmas Day and Boxing Day.
-
Pet parents hit the store so pets can have 'pawsitive' Christmas holiday
Mike Hall entered a store in Windsor, Ont., to do some Christmas Eve shopping on Sunday and walked out with a small toy. But, it wasn’t for a child. Instead, it was for his fur baby.
Barrie
-
Early morning vehicle fire spreads to Barrie Paintball
An early morning fire that started from a parked vehicle and spread to Barrie Paintball is estimated to have caused hundreds of thousands of dollars in damage.
-
Pro-Palestinian demonstrators call for ceasefire during rally in Barrie
Demonstrators in Barrie took to Georgian Mall on Saturday to press their call for a ceasefire in the ongoing conflict in Gaza.
-
Simcoe County residents look for perfect gift during last-minute holiday shopping rush
Shoppers made the last-minute holiday rush to malls and stores in Barrie on Saturday ahead of Christmas.
Atlantic
-
Halifax community helps people spending holidays in tents
Living in a tent on Christmas Eve is a stark reality for the residents of Grand Parade, where circumstances have forced many into challenging situations.
-
'Check on neighbours, check on families': NB Power outages linger into Christmas
NB Power says work will continue Christmas Day until all customers are back on the grid following a windstorm one week ago.
-
Two dead after house fire in New Glasgow, N.S.
A house fire on Pleasant Street in New Glasgow, Nova Scotia has claimed the lives of two individuals who were located inside the home.
Calgary
-
Calgary father deals with grief by bringing people together for Christmas
A Calgary father who recently lost his 18-month-old son is working to make the holidays less lonely for people.
-
'We are extremely grateful': Calgary restaurant donates over 1,000 burgers on Christmas Eve
Flipp’n Burgers in Kensington carried on Sunday with a popular Christmas tradition that has been ongoing since they opened the business.
-
Canadian Blood Services desperately seeking a thousand Calgary donors
Canadian Blood Services in Calgary is in desperate need of blood this holiday season.
Winnipeg
-
Health officials urge Manitobans to get vaccinated, stay home if sick this holiday season
Provincial health officials are urging Manitobans to remember the fundamentals this holiday season, get vaccinated, and stay home if you're sick in order to keep our most vulnerable safe.
-
RCMP still seeking answers in four year old homicide case, asking public for help
Manitoba RCMP continue to search for answers in a four year old homicide case, and are asking anyone who may have new information to come forward.
-
‘The best day to get the shopping done’: Last-minute shoppers hit malls on Christmas Eve
Holiday shoppers decked the malls and markets Sunday to get last-minute gifts for their loved ones, with some making an hours-long trip to secure the goods.
Vancouver
-
King Charles III's annual Christmas message from Buckingham Palace to include sustainable touches
King Charles III reflected his coronation theme of public service Monday in a Christmas message that he connected to the health of the planet and wars that are raging.
-
Giant waterfront 'VANCOUVER' sign draws crowds, and calls to make it permanent
Perfectly placed on the waterfront between Canada Place and the new Vancouver Convention Centre, a light-up sign spelling out VANCOUVER in giant red letters has become this holiday season’s must-have Instagram photo.
-
Vancouver charity serves dozens of meals on Christmas Eve to homeless, food insecure
It’s a hearty Christmas Eve breakfast cooked with love by volunteers with The Three Links Care Foundation. For the people who frequent the weekly meals at this heritage building, they come for more than just the food.
Edmonton
-
Santa Claus and his nine reindeer have been given the OK to travel in Canadian skies
Transportation Minister Pablo Rodriguez announced Friday that Santa Claus and his nine reindeer are cleared for travel in Canadian airspace.
-
Witness says multiple shots fired during police incident on Stony Plain Road Saturday
Part of Stony Plain Road was closed briefly Saturday morning and a heavy police presence could be seen in the area.
-
'We were a little bit starstruck:' Prominent chef mentors newcomers at Ukraine's Kitchen
A well-known Edmonton chef is helping newcomers navigate their new lives as part of the local culinary landscape.