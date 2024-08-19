Transportation Safety Board to release recommendations from 2022 Toronto ferry crash

The Transportation Safety Board of Canada is set to release recommendations in the wake of a Toronto ferry crash that injured 12 people two years ago.

The Sam McBride ferry collided with the dock as the vessel approached the Jack Layton ferry terminal on Aug. 20, 2022. There were more than 900 people on board at the time.

The crash injured 12 people, including five who were taken to hospital.

None of the injuries were serious, but the incident raised questions about the city's aging ferry fleet, which is years overdue for a refresh.

"As part of its mandate, the TSB makes recommendations to eliminate or reduce safety deficiencies that pose significant risks to the transportation system and warrant the attention of regulators and industry," the federal agency said in a news release.

The organization said it will be making three recommendations from its investigation into the crash.

The ferries currently in use by the city are between 61 and 114 years old years old. Toronto City Council has been considering replacement options since 2015.

The city is currently in the process of procuring two new fully electric ferries to replace the aging fleet, with the first expected to arrive by December 2026. However councillors have expressed concerns about the ballooning costs – currently pegged at $92 million – as well as further delays.