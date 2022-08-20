12 people suffered minor injuries after Toronto Island ferry collides with dock
An investigation is now underway after a Toronto Island ferry struck the dock at Jack Layton Ferry Terminal on Saturday afternoon, leaving a dozen people injured, including two children.
Toronto police, fire and paramedics rushed to the waterfront ferry terminal shortly after 5 p.m. for a collision.
"There was a collision with the boat as it was docking and that caused several passengers to fall forward, which resulted in their injuries," Toronto police Duty Insp. Lori Kranenburg said.
The boat involved is the Sam McBride ferry. Kranenburg said there were 912 passengers and six crew on board the ferry at the time of the incident.
Toronto paramedics said that twelve people suffered minor injuries, most of whom were later released. Five people, including two children, were taken to the hospital for treatment.
Acting Sup. Victoria Pfuetzner with Toronto Paramedic Services added that most injuries were to the knee.
Toronto Fire District Chief Steve Buckingham said 10 of their apparatus, including two fire boats, responded to the incident to initially help assist in disembarking passengers and triage injured individuals.
The cause of the crash is unknown.
The Ministry of Labour and the Ministry of Transportation have been notified.
"So, right now, Toronto police make sure that the evidence is secured so that the investigation is started, and then there'll be a discussion with the other agencies on who takes the lead on which part," Duty Insp. Kranenburg said.
The City of Toronto, which operates the island ferries, says it has reduced service until further notice as a result of the incident. The city adds that it has refunded tickets that had been sold and suspended ticket purchases.
"There will be no service to Toronto Island for the remainder of today, Saturday, August 20, as the focus of operations is bringing passengers back to the Jack Layton Ferry Terminal, city-side," a spokesperson with the city said, adding that staff are working to accommodate travel for those living on the island.
"City staff will be conducting a full investigation and, prior to resuming full operations, will require an inspector to sign off on the proper safety procedures and measures."
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'I was very uncomfortable': Muslim family told they couldn't swim at Manitoba waterpark due to burkini
A Winnipeg family is looking to raise awareness about burkinis after an incident at a Manitoba water park during which they were told they couldn't enter the pool because of what they were wearing.
12 people suffered minor injuries after Toronto Island ferry collides with dock
An investigation is now underway after a Toronto Island ferry struck the dock at Jack Layton Ferry Terminal on Saturday afternoon, leaving a dozen people injured, including two children.
Deal freeing Catholic entities from $25M campaign for residential schools released
Canada agreed to 'forever discharge' Catholic entities from their promise to raise $25 million for residential school survivors and also picked up their legal bill, a final release document shows.
Ticket prices, Hockey Canada scandal led to low attendance at world juniors: IIHF
Tickets for Edmonton's world junior men's hockey championship haven't been a hot commodity this summer and International Ice Hockey Federation officials say the high price of admission, the tournament's odd timing and a spectre of scandal are to blame for low attendance.
'Cheat meals' linked to eating disorders in young adults, Canadian study finds
Young adults are more prone to developing an eating disorder if they engage in 'cheat meals' that stray from their 'restrictive' eating habits, a recent Canadian study has found.
Study finds people with COVID-19 remain infectious five days after first symptoms
A new study out of the U.K. has revealed most people who test positive for COVID-19 remain infectious after five days from their first sight of symptoms.
Finland asks: Does a prime minister have a right to party?
The leaked video of Finland's Prime Minister Sanna Marin dancing and singing with friends has triggered a debate among Finns about what level of revelling is inappropriate for a prime minister, especially considering neighbouring Russia's attack on Ukraine, which prompted long-neutral Finland and Sweden to apply for NATO membership.
As fall COVID-19 surge looms, is it worth waiting for an Omicron-tailored vaccine?
Anticipation is mounting for Canada to approve an updated version of the COVID-19 vaccine as fall threatens to usher in a new wave of infections. Here's a look at what we know about Omicron-tailored vaccines, and how they could factor into a fall wave.
How often do partners use each other's razors? Survey reveals Canadian shaving habits
A recent survey is offering new insights into the shaving behaviours of Canadian men and women.
Montreal
-
Montrealers gawk at mysterious light in night sky (psst, it's probably satellites)
Quebecers were left awestruck Friday night as many witnessed what appeared to be an illuminated line soaring through the night sky.
-
Deal freeing Catholic entities from $25M campaign for residential schools released
Canada agreed to 'forever discharge' Catholic entities from their promise to raise $25 million for residential school survivors and also picked up their legal bill, a final release document shows.
-
Toddler found dead in vehicle at Vaudreuil-Dorion senior's home
A two-year-old boy was found dead in a vehicle Friday afternoon in Vaudreuil-Dorion, a suburb of Greater Montreal. He appeared to have been in the vehicle for several hours before first responders arrived, according to Quebec provincial police. Police said it's possible the boy died because of the heat.
London
-
Man found unconscious with serious injuries in field at Confederation Street
Sarnia police are investigating a serious assault that occurred early Saturday.
-
Crash near St. Thomas sends two to hospital
A mini-van and truck hauling construction equipment collided south of St. Thomas Saturday morning
-
OPP asking public for help in finding a missing 78-year-old man from Norwich
Oxford County OPP is asking the public for their help in locating a 78-year-old male from the Norwich area
Kitchener
-
Migrant worker’s death prompts advocacy calls for better treatment
Working conditions of migrant farm workers have come into focus following the death of a migrant worker while operating heavy equipment at a southern Ontario farm last week.
-
-
Five injured after stabbing incident in Waterloo
Waterloo regional police are investigating a Friday disturbance in Waterloo that sent five people to hospital with stab wounds.
Northern Ontario
-
'They're not alone': police officers, armed forces members ride for mental health support
Across the country Saturday, police officers and their allies are strapping their helmets on, mounting their bikes and riding to support mental health initiatives for veterans, first responders and their families through Wounded Warriors Canada. The North Bay Police Service formed an agreement with Wounded Warriors Canada last year to hold its first ride to provide mental health support.
-
Sudbury man charged with luring a child
A Sudbury man is facing charges related to online child luring after an Ontario Provincial Police investigation.
-
Mystery tour features emerging musicians
The Up Here Festival is in full swing this weekend.
Ottawa
-
'I don't really know what's happening next': TUPOC director says eviction notice for Ottawa church is invalid
Members of The United People of Canada say an eviction notice is "invalid" and all rent obligations have been met, as the group continues to stay inside at church in Ottawa's Lowertown neighbourhood
-
Bright light spotted moving across night sky over Ottawa
Gary Boyle, the Backyard Astronomer, tells CTV News Ottawa the bright line of light moving across the sky was a Starlink train. The Starlink train is a chain of satellites launched by SpaceX.
-
Inclusive Rugby tournament pushing barriers in Ottawa
On the fields in Ottawa's east end, a major rugby tournament is aiming for more than just tries; it is breaking down barriers and proving inclusivity should be a core tenant of sport.
Windsor
-
Police respond to alleged gun shots in Via Italia, Saturday
Windsor Police responded to a 'shots fired' call Friday evening near the city's Via Italia neighbourhood
-
'Everybody wants to come to Ford City': Dropped on Drouillard celebrates revitalization of neighbourhood
Ronnie Trudell has lived in Ford City for more than 65 years and has seen the neighbourhood transform from one filled with deteriorating buildings to a place where new businesses can set up shop
-
Non-serious injuries after cyclist dragged by vehicle in collision
A cyclist is recovering after being hit and dragged by a vehicle Friday afternoon
Barrie
-
SIU investigating after officer shoots suspect during arrest in Orillia
The province's police watchdog has invoked its mandate after police in Orillia shot a man while attempting to make an arrest.
-
Community softball tournament raises funds for families displaced by fire
The tournament was held in Bracebridge Saturday alongside a silent auction to raise funds for the families who lost their home in the fire on July 9, 2022.
-
Ontario man makes history crossing all five Great Lakes
A Toronto-born man has crossed all five Great Lakes in one summer on a paddleboard.
Atlantic
-
Nova Scotia seeking an exemption from federal carbon tax, saying it is doing enough
Premier Tim Houston is asking Ottawa to exempt Nova Scotia from the national carbon tax, saying the federal government's signature bid to reduce greenhouse gas emissions amounts to "punishing" the province.
-
With new nurses on the way, N.B. hospital hopes to expand ER hours
On Thursday, Horizon Health interim president and CEO Margaret Melanson said five new registered nurses have been hired to work at the hospital, thanks to a recruitment partnership with the Sackville community.
-
Some N.B. municipal police forces making changes after Chantel Moore inquest recommendations
A coroner’s inquest jury made almost 20 recommendations for ways New Brunswick and its law enforcement can do better in police interventions, training and equipment. CTV News polled each to see if they are considering, or have already implemented any of them.
Calgary
-
Municipalities continue to bash provincial police force proposal
More municipalities are speaking out against the government's plan to eventually replace the RCMP with a provincial police force.
-
Calgarians connect with military history at Summer Skirmish
Hundreds of Calgarians gathered at the Military Museums on Saturday to witness real-life battle re-enactments and learn about the historical significance of almost 2,000 years of warfare.
-
Country music festival brings a little thunder to downtown Calgary
Country Thunder returned to Alberta with a bang Friday.
Winnipeg
-
'I was very uncomfortable': Muslim family told they couldn't swim at Manitoba waterpark due to burkini
A Winnipeg family is looking to raise awareness about burkinis after an incident at a Manitoba water park during which they were told they couldn't enter the pool because of what they were wearing.
-
More names added to Manitoba memorial honouring victims of drunk driving
Two new names have been added to a monument honouring the lives lost as a result of impaired driving in Manitoba.
-
Street murals aim to slow down traffic along bike routes: City
The City of Winnipeg is adding a splash of colour to its summer bike routes, hiring artists to paint 20 street murals along four neighbourhood streets across the city.
Vancouver
-
'Me too clause' could make for a 'bumpy ride' in B.C. union negotiations
With B.C. Liquor Distribution Branch workers on strike, orders to private liquor stores, bars and restaurants across the province have come to a screeching halt.
-
Nurse who fled Canada after conviction for assaulting patients in B.C. care home disciplined by college
A man who fled Canada after being convicted of assaulting three vulnerable patients with dementia while working as a nurse in a B.C. care home was found to have committed professional misconduct, according to a disciplinary decision.
-
Fatal stabbing in Surrey came after confrontation with 'group of youths': IHIT
The victim of a fatal stabbing in Surrey Thursday night was "confronted by a group of youths" after getting off of a bus, according to an update from investigators.
Edmonton
-
Edmonton Ski Club needs $800K, then $3.5M from city to continue operations
The Edmonton Ski Club is looking for the city's support in a pair of multi-year funding asks to help keep the facility afloat as it modernizes its infrastructure.
-
Canada, Finland to battle for gold at world junior hockey championship
Canada has a chance to win gold at the world junior hockey championship today.
-
Ticket prices, Hockey Canada scandal led to low attendance at world juniors: IIHF
Tickets for Edmonton's world junior men's hockey championship haven't been a hot commodity this summer and International Ice Hockey Federation officials say the high price of admission, the tournament's odd timing and a spectre of scandal are to blame for low attendance.