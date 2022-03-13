Transport truck full of live fish rolls over on busy Toronto highway
A ramp at one of Toronto’s busiest highway interchanges was shut down after a tractor-trailer carrying live fish rolled over on its side.
Ontario Provincial Police issued a warning about the collision shortly before 2:30 p.m. Sunday.
Acting Sgt. Tim Dunnah Said the truck was transporting live fish when it rolled over.
“We have unfortunately some fish that are out of water,” Dunnah said.
Video shared from the scene by OPP shows several fish lying on the inside of the overturned seafood truck on the side of the road.
The driver of the truck was transported to hospital to be treated for minor injuries.
The ramp from the southbound lanes of Highway 404 to the eastbound lanes of Highway 401 was closed because of the collision, but police said it would reopen by 4:30 p.m.
No other injuries were reported.
OPP did not say what caused the collision, but it comes as the city sees a burst of wintry weather. Police are advising drivers to use extra caution on the road because of the snowfall.
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Russian airstrike pounds base in western Ukraine, kills 35
Russian missiles pounded a military base in western Ukraine on Sunday, killing 35 people in an attack on a facility that served as a crucial hub for co-operation between Ukraine and the NATO countries supporting its defence. The barrage marked an escalation of Moscow's offensive and moved the fighting perilously close to the Polish border.
Canada's defence minister says Russia committing war crimes in Ukraine
Defence Minister Anita Anand stepped up the federal government's condemnation of Russia on Sunday, accusing the country of 'unforgiveable' aggression and war crimes in Ukraine following a recent attack that killed 35 people.
Russia and Ukraine give brightest assessment yet of progress in talks on war
Russian and Ukrainian officials gave their most upbeat assessments yet on Sunday of progress in their talks on the war in Ukraine, suggesting there could be positive results within days.
Canadians campaign to stop condo development at D-Day landing site
A group of Canadians is petitioning the federal government to stop a proposed condo development on Juno Beach in France, where hundreds of Canadians died during the D-Day landings of the Second World War.
William Hurt, star of 'Broadcast News,' 'Body Heat,' dies
William Hurt, the Oscar-winning actor of 'Broadcast News,' 'Body Heat' and 'The Big Chill,' has died. He was 71.
Five students from India identified as victims of fatal crash on Highway 401 near Trenton, Ont.
Five people from India, who were studying in Montreal and the Greater Toronto Area, have been identified as the victims of a devastating crash on Highway 401 near Trenton, Ont. on Saturday.
Acclaimed filmmaker Brent Renaud shot, killed in Ukraine
Brent Renaud, an acclaimed filmmaker who traveled to some of the darkest and most dangerous corners of the world for documentaries that transported audiences to little-known places of suffering, died Sunday after Russian forces opened fire on his vehicle in Ukraine.
Bus full of Ukrainian refugees overturns in Italy; 1 dead
A bus carrying about 50 Ukrainian refugees overturned on a major highway in northern Italy at dawn on Sunday, killing a young mother, Italian firefighters said.
Invasion jolts Russia's friends in tiny West-leaning Moldova
Across the border from war-engulfed Ukraine, tiny, impoverished Moldova, an ex-Soviet republic now looking eagerly westward, has watched with trepidation as the Russian invasion unfolds.
Montreal
-
Montreal-area students among Ont. Hwy 401 crash victims
Montreal-area students were among those killed in the Saturday Highway 401 crash near Quinte West, Ont. according to local police.
-
‘Tears of joy’ as 11-year-old Montreal girl breathes normally for the first time
In a series of long and complex operations, a surgeon was able to reconstruct the girl's weak and damaged trachea using moulds and cartilage from her ribs.
-
Quebec sugar shack owners say the COVID-19 pandemic saved the iconic industry
Sugar shack owners across Quebec are reopening their dining rooms for the first time since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, and strangely, they are crediting the novel coronavirus with revitalizing their industry.
London
-
Southwestern Ontario area Paralympians bringing home medals
Canada may have lost 5-0 to their rival Americans in the 2022 Paralympic Sledge Hockey final, but area Paralympians are bringing home some hardware
-
COVID restrictions remain at some businesses and sectors
It wasn’t an easy decision, but the owners of Fig Studio Kitchen in Ripley have decided to keep asking their patrons for vaccine passports, until the end of March
-
Jerry Dias announces retirement as Unifor's national president
Unifor National President, Jerry Dias has retired his position, Sunday.
Kitchener
-
Pedestrian seriously hurt after being hit by vehicle in Downtown Kitchener
A portion of Charles Street in Kitchener has been shut down after a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle.
-
'Difficult to get good visibility': Search for missing girl in Mitchell hits one week mark
Members of the West Perth Fire Department combined their efforts with members of Perth East and North Perth on Sunday to search for a 10-year-old girl last seen at Whirl Creek in Mitchell a week ago.
-
Mask mandates, wedding ring found, Arkells help out: Top stories of the week
The decision to terminate mask mandates, a wedding ring found in Elora, and Waterloo Region getting ready to welcome Ukrainian refugees round out the top stories of the week.
Northern Ontario
-
North Bay plays host to regional ringette championship
North Bay has played host to hundreds of ringette players, coaches, fans, and officials for an end of the season regional championship
-
Cochrane artist supports Kidney Foundation by selling unique creations
One in 10 Canadians have kidney disease and a Cochrane artist is selling unique creations to help the Kidney Foundation of Canada.
-
Uptick in people wanting to volunteer
Volunteer Sudbury is a non profit organization that matches people willing to give of their time with organizations that need help
Ottawa
-
Five students from India identified as victims of fatal crash on Highway 401 near Trenton, Ont.
Five people from India, who were studying in Montreal and the Greater Toronto Area, have been identified as the victims of a devastating crash on Highway 401 near Trenton, Ont. on Saturday.
-
Debate over mask mandate in schools continues ahead of OCDSB special meeting Monday
Ottawa-Carleton District School Board trustees meet Monday to discuss mask mandates following a provincial direction to end mandatory mask use in schools as of March 21.
-
Licence plate sticker refunds are coming. This is how to make sure you get yours
Renewal fees for licence plate stickers in Ontario ended on March 13. The government is now preparing to send out refunds.
Windsor
-
Jerry Dias announces retirement as Unifor's national president
Unifor National President, Jerry Dias has retired his position, Sunday.
-
Windsorites look back at two years of COVID-19 pandemic
For two years, the world has been in the throes of the COVID-19 pandemic
-
Licence plate sticker refunds are coming. This is how to make sure you get yours
Renewal fees for licence plate stickers in Ontario ended on March 13. The government is now preparing to send out refunds.
Barrie
-
Pandemic changes forcing Barrie church to adapt fundraising initiatives
After a challenging period due to COVID-19, a Barrie-based church is looking at new ways to bring in lost revenue.
-
Business supporting Stayner athlete heading to national competition
A young Stayner athlete with dreams of one day reaching the Paralympics is getting a boost of support from a local business ahead of an upcoming national championship.
-
Ice fishing season coming to a close
With the upcoming change in season, many anglers in the area are preparing to wrap up ice fishing throughout Lake Simcoe.
Atlantic
-
Communication snafus plagued RCMP's response to Nova Scotia mass shooting: documents
Repeated communication failures were partly to blame for the Nova Scotia RCMP's inability to stop a gunman from killing 22 people over a 13-hour span in April 2020, recently released documents show.
-
Missing fisherman found following search off the coast of Canso, N.S.
A missing fisherman has been found following a search and rescue mission that took place off the coast of Canso, N.S., Sunday.
-
End of restrictions: N.B. prepares to lift COVID-19 mandates Monday
New Brunswick's COVID-19 mandate will end at 12:01 a.m. Monday, part of a timeline made public last month.
Calgary
-
Freedom protest disturbing more than just the peace, Calgary mayor says
Frustration has now spilled over into city council, where Mayor Jyoti Gondek and several councillors are calling out the Calgary Police Service for a lack of action on ongoing protests in the city's Beltline neighbourhood.
-
Kenney government increases annual funding for anti-hate crimes program
Places of worship, not-for-profit agencies, registered charities and other organizations that are at risk of hate-motivated crimes will soon be able to access more government money to help protect themselves.
-
Shooting at southeast Calgary apartment building under investigation
Calgary police say they are investigating a shooting that took place at a southeast apartment building early Sunday morning.
Winnipeg
-
'We only have a couple of dates left': Loosened restrictions spark wedding boom in Manitoba
Capacity limits, face masks and early last calls -- the pandemic forced many brides and grooms to postpone their vows, but now, the hard-hit wedding industry is catching a break with the loosening of health restrictions.
-
What changes are coming to Manitoba's public health orders this week?
The Manitoba government is making big changes to public health orders this coming week.
-
Russian airstrike escalates offensive in western Ukraine
Russian missiles pounded a military base in western Ukraine on Sunday, killing 35 people in an attack on a facility that served as a crucial hub for co-operation between Ukraine and the NATO countries supporting its defence. The barrage marked an escalation of Moscow's offensive and moved the fighting perilously close to the Polish border.
Vancouver
-
'Partying like it's 2019': Nightclubs pleased with timing of end of B.C.'s mask mandate
The first weekend since B.C. lifted its mask mandate for indoor public spaces brought crowds and a sense of optimism to the province's nightlife industry.
-
Regulator fines engineers 8 years after Mount Polley disaster in B.C.
Three engineers have been disciplined nearly eight years after British Columbia's worst mining disaster.
-
Rainfall warning issued as storm approaches Metro Vancouver
Environment and Climate Change Canada has issued a rainfall warning for Metro Vancouver, the Fraser Valley and Howe Sound ahead of "an extended period of heavy rain" expected Sunday evening.
Edmonton
-
ASIRT investigating fatal EPS confrontation during arrest attempt
One person is dead after a police confrontation during an arrest attempt, the Edmonton Police Service says.
-
Kenney government increases annual funding for anti-hate crimes program
Places of worship, not-for-profit agencies, registered charities and other organizations that are at risk of hate-motivated crimes will soon be able to access more government money to help protect themselves.
-
University of Alberta Students' Union disappointed by decision to drop mask mandate
Students and staff at the University of Alberta will no longer be mandated to wear masks starting March 16.