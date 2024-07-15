TORONTO
Toronto

    • Trains bypassed at least two Toronto subway stations due to flooding

    Subway trains bypassed at least two flooded Toronto subway stations late Monday afternoon.

    The flooding impacted the eastbound trains at Christie Station on Line 2. The station has since reopened.

    St. Patrick Station on Line 1 remains closed at this hour. 

    The Delaware entrance at Ossington Station, which is also on Line 2, was also closed due to flooding, but has since reopened.

    St. Patrick Station on Line 1 is closed due to flooding rain caused by heavy rainfall.

    The issue comes after Toronto saw torrential rain at times on Monday afternoon.

    Environment Canada had previously issued a rainfall warning shortly after 1 p.m., calling for rainfall amounts of between 40 and 60 millimetres.

    The warning, however, was lifted at around 3 p.m.

    A heat warning also remains in effect for Toronto.

    The heat and humidity are acting as a “fuel for storms,” CP24’s Meteorologist Bill Coulter said Monday morning.

    "Tuesday may offer rounds of strong storms as a cold front plows through. The air in the wake of the cold front will be much more manageable and offer relief from the oppressive heat and humidity,” he  said. 

