'Tragic incident': One dead, another injured following collision in Toronto's west end

A pedestrian has died and another is injured following a two-vehicle collision in Toronto's west end, paramedics say.

It happened shortly after 8:05 p.m., in the area of Annette Street and Pacific Avenue, south of Dundas Street West, in the city's Junction neighbourhood.

Police said two vehicles were involved: a blue 2024 Hyundai Elantra, driven by a 57-year-old man, and a grey 2017 Hyundai Tucson, driven by a 34-year-old woman. While the cause of the collision remains under investigation, police said speed could be a contributing factor.

Paramedics told CP24 that a woman was pronounced dead on the scene while a man had been taken to the hospital with minor injuries. Police shared in a release on Tuesday afternoon that the woman was 46 years old, and the man is 50.

Speaking to reporters on Monday evening, Toronto police Duty Insp. Scott Shutt said bystanders and emergency personnel performed CPR.

"There (were) several (bystanders), and they did a great job in trying to help perform lifesaving measures," Shutt said. "Unfortunately, the female succumbed to her injuries, but they did everything they could, and it was an immediate response."

Both drivers remained on the scene. The 34-year-old driver of the Tucson was taken to the hospital with minor injuries, police said Tuesday.

"It's a horrible situation, and again, it's one of those things for the pedestrians, it's completely unavoidable," Shutt said. "It's a tragic incident, and it could happen to anyone, unfortunately, walking along the sidewalk."

Traffic Services is currently investigating the collision.

Police ask anyone with information, or who have footage of the area at the time, to contact police at 416-808-1900 or Crime Stoppers anonymously.