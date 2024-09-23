'A really serious respiratory virus:' What you need to know about RSV and new vaccines

Respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV, season is just a few months away, but new vaccine options have already arrived for Ontario residents who may be vulnerable to the winter bug.

Older adults and newborn babies are among those most at risk of developing serious complications due to the illness, which can lead to hospitalization and death.

Ontario is launching its vaccine program for the fall to offer protection for certain vulnerable groups through its provincial health coverage plan.

Tiffany Fitzpatrick, a scientist with Public Health Ontario and a University of Toronto assistant professor, spoke to CTV News Toronto about what people in Ontario need to know ahead of this year’s RSV season.

What is RSV?

RSV is a common contagious virus, which can lead to other serious illnesses, including bronchiolitis, lung infection and pneumonia.

The virus can be passed from one person to another through respiratory droplets. RSV usually appears as a mild illness with cold-like symptoms, but for some groups it can lead to severe complications, according to Fitzpatrick.

The illness is most dangerous to children younger than two years of age, older adults, individuals with heart or respiratory conditions, and immunocompromised individuals.

“It’s really important for people to recognize that RSV is a really serious respiratory virus,” Fitzpatrick told CTV News Toronto on Monday. “It’s something that we don’t hear too much about.”

What are the symptoms?

RSV typically causes mild, cold-like symptoms that usually begin two to eight days after exposure to the virus, according to Public Health Ontario. People struggling with RSV may experience a runny nose, coughing, sneezing, wheezing, fever and feel fatigued. Infants may be irritable, have trouble breathing and have less appetite and energy.

What protection is available in Ontario against RSV for infants?

Fitzpatrick told CTV News Toronto that pregnant women between the gestational age of 32 and 36 weeks can access a single dose of a vaccine called Abrysvo. When administered during pregnancy, Fitzpatrick said that protection against the virus is provided to the infant from birth to six months of age.

Starting this fall, families with infants and high-risk children up to 24 months old, will also have access to a new RSV immunization called Beyfortus. Both immunization options will be covered through the Ontario Health Insurance Plan.

“RSV is the leading cause of infections and hospitalizations in young children, and both of these new products we have for infants are highly effective at preventing a child from getting severely sick,” Fitzpatrick said.

“This year, we're probably going to see a tremendous reduction in RSV admissions and children getting sick with RSV in Ontario.”

Fitzpatrick advises people to access the immunizations just before the RSV season kicks off, which is typically around November to maximize protection for young children.

“If you're looking to get the vaccine during pregnancy, there's only a really short window of time that you're eligible so you should certainly be chatting with your provider about that now so you can make sure you get it in that eligibility window,” she added.

What’s available this year to protect seniors against RSV?

There are two approved vaccines available for people 60 years of age and older in Ontario. They are called Arexvy and Abrysvo, according to the Ontario Health Ministry.

Ontario offers the vaccine to people who are 60 and older and who are residents of nursing homes and other long-term care facilities. It also offers it to seniors who are experiencing homelessness, transplant recipients and people who identify as First Nations, Inuit or Métis.

People who are 60 years and older but do not qualify for the publicly funded RSV vaccine program can obtain the vaccine at a pharmacy with a prescription from their primary care provider. They will be required to pay out of pocket for the vaccine at a cost of up to $300.

“[The vaccines have] been shown to be very, very effective,” Fitzpatrick said. “For some of these products, they've been reducing severe disease by about 90 per cent which is just phenomenal.”