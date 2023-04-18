Tractor-trailer suffers 'structural failure' while driving on Toronto area highway
Police are investigating after a tractor-trailer suffered a structural failure on a Toronto area highway Monday night.
According to provincial police, the incident happened around 11 p.m. Monday in the area of Highway 427 and Major Mackenzie Drive in Vaughan, Ont.
The cause of the structural damage remains unknown, police said. It is reported the truck was carrying automobile parts.
“I don’t believe there were any charges laid,” Ontario Provincial Police spokesperson Kerry Schmidt told CTV News Toronto.
Clean-up efforts were in place until around 2 a.m., he said.
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Canada's inflation rate falls to lowest level since August 2021
Canada's annual inflation rate fell to 4.3 per cent in March as higher mortgage interest costs were offset by lower energy prices.
Loblaw names new president and CEO to replace Galen Weston
Loblaw Companies Ltd. is hiring veteran European retail executive Per Bank as its next president and chief executive.
COVID-19 travel restrictions in 10 popular destinations for Canadians
Here are the pandemic-related entry requirements and public COVID-19 protocols for 10 of the most popular travel destinations around the world, as well as guidance around what to do if you become sick while abroad.
Thousands of Canadians missed out on federal housing and dental benefits: report
A new report says hundreds of thousands of Canadians may have missed out on government money intended to help with the rising cost of living because the housing and dental benefits rolled out last year have had "atrocious" take-up.
These are the 15 Commonwealth realms and where they stand on the royals
While King Charles III's coronation will take place in London on May 6, many countries aside from the United Kingdom will see their new monarch crowned. CTVNews.ca takes a closer look at which countries acknowledge King Charles as their head of state, and how their residents feel about the monarchy.
N.Y. woman driven to wrong address fatally shot by homeowner: police
A woman looking for a friend's house in upstate New York was shot to death after the car she was riding in mistakenly went to the wrong address and was met with gunfire in the driveway, authorities said Monday.
Protesters force play to be stopped at world snooker championships
The Crucible Theatre's famous green baize turned orange at the world snooker championship on Monday when a protester interrupted a match by jumping on the table and releasing a packet of powder, causing play to be suspended.
Staff wield chairs against armed robber in Victoria jewelry store theft
Dramatic video surveillance shows the moment that a robbery suspect entered a jewelry store in Victoria and smashed open display cases, only to be confronted by people inside the shop who quickly grabbed chairs to defend themselves.
Lawsuit against Fox for false election claims heads to trial
Jurors are set to get their first look Tuesday at a voting machine company's US$1.6 billion defamation lawsuit against Fox News in a trial that will test First Amendment protections and expose the network's role in spreading the lie of a stolen 2020 presidential election.
Montreal
-
Longueuil Mayor Catherine Fournier was PQ MNA Harold Lebel's victim
The current mayor of Longueuil, Catherine Fournier, is the victim of the sexual assault committed by former PQ MP Harold LeBel.
-
Ryan Reynolds enters Quebec fintech sector buying into Nuvei
Deadpool star Ryan Reynolds investment portfolio continues to expand and on Monday it bulged into la Belle Province. The producer, actor and entrepreneur announced that he has invested in the fintech company Nuvei Payment Solutions.
-
Man and woman from Brossard, Que. charged with pimping, sex trafficking
Brossard residents Kevin Zamor-Louis, 27, and Stephanie Lafrance, 34, appeared in court on pimping and sex trafficking charges for offences allegedly committed between April and July of last year in Montreal, Gatineau and Ottawa.
London
-
'Horse crossed into path of SUV': OPP
A section of Belgrave Road in Huron County has reopened following a crash between an SUV and a horse and buggy.
-
$300,000 fire in south London
Damage is estimated at $300,000 after an overnight fire in London. Crews were called to 1775 Ernest Ave. around 1 a.m. for a structure fire in a commercial plaza.
-
Three drivers hospitalized in serious crash on Highbury Avenue south of London, Ont.
Late Monday afternoon, a collision on Highbury Avenue sent two vehicles into the ditch, and a third sustained heavy front-end damage.
Kitchener
-
Manslaughter plea rejected for man charged with fatally stabbing ex-girlfriend
Nearly six years after Melinda Vasilije was found fatally stabbed in her Kitchener apartment, jury selection has began in trial of the man accused of killing her.
-
Police release picture of vehicle allegedly involved in firearm incident
Waterloo regional police are looking into three incidents where a firearm was allegedly brandished in Kitchener. Police say they could be connected.
-
Man arrested after church donations stolen: Guelph police
A Guelph man was arrested on Monday after police say donations were stolen during a church service last month.
Northern Ontario
-
Saucer-shaped cloud spotted in Greater Sudbury
A circular-shaped stationary cloud spotted Sunday in northern Ontario is reminiscent of the movie 'Nope' by Jordan Peel.
-
Plane in Sault Ste. Marie overshoots runway Sunday
No one was injured when a Porter Airlines plane came to a stop past the end runway at the Sault Ste. Marie Airport on Sunday evening.
-
Ukraine says it's 'preparing to confiscate' massive Russian cargo plane parked at Toronto Pearson
A massive Russian cargo plane that has been grounded at Toronto Pearson International Airport for more than a year will be confiscated by Ukraine, the country's prime minister says.
Ottawa
-
FLOOD WARNING
FLOOD WARNING | Water levels along the Ottawa River to surge this week
Water levels along the Ottawa River are expected to rise this week, leading to flooding in several areas. Conservation authorities say levels will remain below historic flooding levels seen in 2017 and 2019.
-
Stittsville resident wants bylaw review after separate dog attacks that killed dog, injured child
A Stittsville resident is raising questions about the city of Ottawa's bylaw response after her neighbour's dogs attacked and killed her dog and then, months later, injured a young boy.
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING | Ottawa gas prices set to rise this week with switch to summer blend
Expect the price at the pumps to go up this week as gas stations switch from winter blends to summer blends.
Windsor
-
April showers continue before a rebound starts Wednesday
The below-average temperatures continue Tuesday in Windsor-Essex before we jump back to double digits on Wednesday.
-
Canada's inflation rate falls to lowest level since August 2021
Canada's annual inflation rate fell to 4.3 per cent in March as higher mortgage interest costs were offset by lower energy prices.
-
Chatham man facing mischief charges
A 31-year-old Chatham man is facing several charges after police say he tried to break into a business and then later defecated on the floor at police headquarters.
Barrie
-
Muskoka health officials unveil preferred site for new Bracebridge hospital
Health officials in Muskoka have announced where a new hospital in Bracebridge could be built.
-
Power outage leaves nearly 1,000 Barrie residents in the dark
Crews are working to restore power to nearly 1000 Barrie residents left in the dark Monday evening.
-
New Archbishop of Toronto promises to listen, bring change in first Simcoe County visit
Archbishop Francis Leo became the new Archbishop on March 25, taking over for Archbishop-Emeritus Cardinal Thomas Collins.
Atlantic
-
Premier calls for silent reflection to mark anniversary of Nova Scotia mass shooting
Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston is asking people to pause for a moment of silence today at noon and again on Wednesday to remember the 22 people killed three years ago during the worst mass shooting in Canadian history.
-
Early week rain and showers for Maritimes; Saint John River water levels rise
A round of April rain and showers crosses the Maritimes Monday night into Tuesday.
-
Moncton shelters to stay open longer than scheduled
Two temporary emergency cold shelters in Moncton, N.B., will remain open until the end of June.
Calgary
-
'He died doing one of his passions': Veteran killed in Calgary's second fatal motorcycle crash of the year
Todd Red Gilman served in the Canadian Armed Forces and is being remembered for his efforts to help other veterans.
-
Spruce Cliff deaths were a domestic murder-suicide: Calgary police
Calgary police say the deaths of two people in the community of Spruce Cliff over the weekend are the result of a murder-suicide.
-
'Extremely rare' wolverine sighting made in south Calgary park
Wolverines are rare even in the places they're known to live but in Calgary city limits, they're unheard-of.
Winnipeg
-
Spring snow storm forecast for parts of Manitoba tonight
Another spring storm is set to touch down in Manitoba this week.
-
Impaired driving charge for Winnipeg mother transporting children
RCMP have charged a 21-year-old woman from Winnipeg with impaired driving after she was pulled over while driving a vehicle with three children in the backseat.
-
Two Winnipeg duplexes destroyed in early morning fire
A pair of vacant duplexes were destroyed in an early morning fire in Winnipeg’s William Whyte neighbourhood.
Vancouver
-
No longer just the Lower Mainland, now the B.C. gang conflict: RCMP
RCMP are warning the Lower Mainland gang conflict has now spread across the province, with new details from a murder investigation showcasing just how interconnected it is throughout B.C.
-
Canada's inflation rate falls to lowest level since August 2021
Canada's annual inflation rate fell to 4.3 per cent in March as higher mortgage interest costs were offset by lower energy prices.
-
Coroner’s inquest begins 8 years after death of Myles Gray
The BC Coroners Service began an inquest into the death of a Sunshine Coast man eight years after the violent altercation with Vancouver police that cost him his life.
Edmonton
-
Kings edge Oilers 4-3 in OT to take early lead in playoff series
Alex Iafallo scored the overtime winner for the Los Angeles Kings in a 4-3 victory over the Edmonton Oilers to open their first-round playoff series Monday.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Josh Classen's forecast: Sunny and warm today, but a big change Wednesday
We're back to sunshine and a daytime highs in the low teens this afternoon in Edmonton.
-
Thousands of Canadians missed out on federal housing and dental benefits: report
A new report says hundreds of thousands of Canadians may have missed out on government money intended to help with the rising cost of living because the housing and dental benefits rolled out last year have had "atrocious" take-up.