Tractor trailer carrying live chickens involved in rollover on QEW in Oakville

A transport truck is shown on its side on the Queen Elizabeth Way in Oakville on Tuesday morning following a rollover. A transport truck is shown on its side on the Queen Elizabeth Way in Oakville on Tuesday morning following a rollover.

Toronto Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Montreal

London

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Windsor

Barrie

Atlantic

Calgary

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Edmonton