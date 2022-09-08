Tory pledges to grow Toronto’s film industry by $1 billion if re-elected
Toronto mayoral candidate John Tory plans to expand the city’s film industry by $1 billion and create thousands of new jobs if he’s re-elected for a third term this fall.
On Thursday, Tory celebrated the launch of the 47th Toronto International Film Festival by reiterating his support for the film and TV industry.
“I have taken it upon myself from day one to be a champion for this industry because I understood very clearly with the help of industry and union people who educated me on the crucial pivotal importance of this industry to the well being of our city and the people who lived here,” Tory said during a campaign announcement in Toronto on Thursday.
Tory says that if he is re-elected he is committed to growing the industry by an additional $1 billion and will provide 20,000 new workers with low barrier entry points to sustainable careers over the next four years.
He says that his targets will be met by focusing on four priority areas:
- Ensuring planned film production infrastructure growth comes to fruition
- Continuing to emphasize attracting and training new, diverse talent
- Harnessing sustainable innovation and technology to continue “greening” the industry
- Bolstering Torontonians’ pride in having a bustling, creative industry that reflects the global nature of the city”
“This is an immense opportunity for jobs that exist today, to keep those jobs which we have to do but also to go forward with some goals that I outline today to grow the number of jobs and to grow the industry and to grow our reputation because Hollywood North has never been more alive and has never been better,” Tory said.
Tory decided to make the announcement on the first day of TIFF to emphasize the importance of the festivals’ social, cultural and economic contributions to the city.
“A lot of the part we don't see is the TIFF industry segment where people are doing deals in some of those hotel rooms to have new productions happen here, to ink deals with each other to just do things in a growing business. And so there's just nothing but good news that comes out at TIFF and that's not to mention all the attention that is paid to Toronto globally in the news and on the media,” he said.
In Tory’s past two terms as mayor, he says that he has helped with the investment of over $2.5 billion in film in 2021, up from $1.23 billion when he took office in 2014 and up almost 14 per cent per cent from 2019 pre-pandemic levels.
Tory is among 31 candidates running for mayor this year.
Toronto’s municipal election is set for Oct. 24.
Toronto Top Stories
-
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Queen Elizabeth II dead at 96 after 70 years on the throne
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
A modern monarch: Queen Elizabeth II dies at 96
Queen Elizabeth II, the Queen of the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia and New Zealand since 1952, has died, the Royal Family announced Thursday. She was 96.
Read the first full statement from King Charles III following the death of his mother
King Charles III issued his first statement Thursday following the death of this mother, Queen Elizabeth II, who died in Scotland at age 96.
What happens now that Queen Elizabeth II has died? Here are the changes Canadians will see
Queen Elizabeth II has died at the age of 96, after 70 years on the throne. While it's a solemn moment, preparations have been made discreetly behind the scenes for some time in Canada. From how the federal government is expected to respond, to the ceremonial and memorial elements, CTVNews.ca explains what to expect in the coming days.
BREAKING | 'A constant presence': PM Trudeau mourns death of Queen Elizabeth II
Mourning the death of Queen Elizabeth II, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says she was a 'constant presence' in the lives of Canadians. The prime minister is set to address the country shortly, and perhaps offer some insight on next steps as her passing has set in motion a series of protocols in Canada.
Is Prince Charles now the King? What we know after Queen Elizabeth II's death
Following Queen Elizabeth’s death, Charles immediately succeeded to the throne and assumed the title of King. What we know so far about the royal transition after the death of his mother.
Subject of Sask. manhunt dead after going into 'medical distress' following arrest: RCMP
The prime suspect in a mass stabbing incident in Saskatchewan was taken into custody Wednesday afternoon. He subsequently went into medical distress and was later pronounced dead in hospital, according to police.
Liberals to hike GST rebates, help with rent payments in new affordability plan
The federal government intends to temporarily hike GST rebate cheques in a bid to ease some of the hurt of inflation for lower income Canadians.
New refund requirements for cancelled flights take effect today
New refund requirements for commercial flight delays and cancellations are now in effect across Canada.
Wisconsin judge rules against Enbridge on Line 5, but stops short of shutdown
A Wisconsin judge has ruled in favour of an Indigenous band in its dispute with Enbridge over Line 5, but stopped short of shutting down the controversial cross-border pipeline.
Montreal
-
A modern monarch: Queen Elizabeth II dies at 96
Queen Elizabeth II, the Queen of the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia and New Zealand since 1952, has died, the Royal Family announced Thursday. She was 96.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Queen Elizabeth II dead at 96 after 70 years on the throne
Queen Elizabeth II, Britain's longest-reigning monarch and a rock of stability across much of a turbulent century, died Thursday after 70 years on the throne. She was 96.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | 'A constant presence': PM Trudeau mourns death of Queen Elizabeth II
Mourning the death of Queen Elizabeth II, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says she was a 'constant presence' in the lives of Canadians. The prime minister is set to address the country shortly, and perhaps offer some insight on next steps as her passing has set in motion a series of protocols in Canada.
London
-
A modern monarch: Queen Elizabeth II dies at 96
Queen Elizabeth II, the Queen of the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia and New Zealand since 1952, has died, the Royal Family announced Thursday. She was 96.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Queen Elizabeth II dead at 96 after 70 years on the throne
Queen Elizabeth II, Britain's longest-reigning monarch and a rock of stability across much of a turbulent century, died Thursday after 70 years on the throne. She was 96.
-
London, Ont. reacts to passing of Queen Elizabeth II
The Canadian flag at London City Hall will be lowered to half-mast to mark the passing of Queen Elizabeth II.
Kitchener
-
Local monarchists remember Queen Elizabeth II
As news of Queen Elizabeth II’s death reverberates around the world, Waterloo region monarchists are remembering their encounters with the Queen.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Queen Elizabeth II dead at 96 after 70 years on the throne
Queen Elizabeth II, Britain's longest-reigning monarch and a rock of stability across much of a turbulent century, died Thursday after 70 years on the throne. She was 96.
-
Police release photos of Ezra Avenue party
Waterloo regional police are looking to identify several individuals caught on camera in connection to a destructive gathering along Ezra Avenue.
Northern Ontario
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Queen Elizabeth II dead at 96 after 70 years on the throne
Queen Elizabeth II, Britain's longest-reigning monarch and a rock of stability across much of a turbulent century, died Thursday after 70 years on the throne. She was 96.
-
Remembering The Queen, Prince Phillip's visit to Sudbury
As the world learns the longest-serving British monarch and Canadian head of state, Queen Elizabeth II, has passed away Thursday at age 96, CTV News remembers the royal couple's visit to Sudbury in 1984.
-
Crow in Sudbury tests positive for West Nile virus
An American Crow has positive for West Nile virus, Public Health Sudbury & Districts said in a news release Thursday.
Ottawa
-
A modern monarch: Queen Elizabeth II dies at 96
Queen Elizabeth II, the Queen of the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia and New Zealand since 1952, has died, the Royal Family announced Thursday. She was 96.
-
Here are the all the times Queen Elizabeth II has visited Ottawa
Twelve of Queen Elizabeth II's 22 visits to Canada since her accession to the throne have included stops in Ottawa.
-
What happens now that Queen Elizabeth II has died? Here are the changes Canadians will see
Queen Elizabeth II has died at the age of 96, after 70 years on the throne. While it's a solemn moment, preparations have been made discreetly behind the scenes for some time in Canada. From how the federal government is expected to respond, to the ceremonial and memorial elements, CTVNews.ca explains what to expect in the coming days.
Windsor
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Queen Elizabeth II dead at 96 after 70 years on the throne
Queen Elizabeth II, Britain's longest-reigning monarch and a rock of stability across much of a turbulent century, died Thursday after 70 years on the throne. She was 96.
-
Windsor-Essex reacts to passing of Queen Elizabeth II
Windsor-Essex residents and leaders are sharing their thoughts and condolences on the passing of Queen Elizabeth II.
-
A modern monarch: Queen Elizabeth II dies at 96
Queen Elizabeth II, the Queen of the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia and New Zealand since 1952, has died, the Royal Family announced Thursday. She was 96.
Barrie
-
Barrie, Ont. police release new detail in deadly crash investigation
Police in Barrie, Ont., have remained tight-lipped about the investigation into a car crash that cut six young lives short nearly two weeks ago, but on Thursday, investigators confirmed the approximate time of the collision.
-
A modern monarch: Queen Elizabeth II dies at 96
Queen Elizabeth II, the Queen of the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia and New Zealand since 1952, has died, the Royal Family announced Thursday. She was 96.
-
Victim identified in Bradford homicide
Police have released the identity of a Good Samaritan who was fatally injured after coming to the aid of a woman in distress in Bradford over the weekend.
Atlantic
-
A modern monarch: Queen Elizabeth II dies at 96
Queen Elizabeth II, the Queen of the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia and New Zealand since 1952, has died, the Royal Family announced Thursday. She was 96.
-
What happens now that Queen Elizabeth II has died? Here are the changes Canadians will see
Queen Elizabeth II has died at the age of 96, after 70 years on the throne. While it's a solemn moment, preparations have been made discreetly behind the scenes for some time in Canada. From how the federal government is expected to respond, to the ceremonial and memorial elements, CTVNews.ca explains what to expect in the coming days.
-
Is Prince Charles now the King? What we know after Queen Elizabeth II's death
Following Queen Elizabeth’s death, Charles immediately succeeded to the throne and assumed the title of King. What we know so far about the royal transition after the death of his mother.
Calgary
-
A modern monarch: Queen Elizabeth II dies at 96
Queen Elizabeth II, the Queen of the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia and New Zealand since 1952, has died, the Royal Family announced Thursday. She was 96.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Queen Elizabeth II dead at 96 after 70 years on the throne
Queen Elizabeth II, Britain's longest-reigning monarch and a rock of stability across much of a turbulent century, died Thursday after 70 years on the throne. She was 96.
-
What happens now that Queen Elizabeth II has died? Here are the changes Canadians will see
Queen Elizabeth II has died at the age of 96, after 70 years on the throne. While it's a solemn moment, preparations have been made discreetly behind the scenes for some time in Canada. From how the federal government is expected to respond, to the ceremonial and memorial elements, CTVNews.ca explains what to expect in the coming days.
Winnipeg
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Queen Elizabeth II dead at 96 after 70 years on the throne
Queen Elizabeth II, Britain's longest-reigning monarch and a rock of stability across much of a turbulent century, died Thursday after 70 years on the throne. She was 96.
-
IN PICTURES:
IN PICTURES: | A look back at Queen Elizabeth II's visits in Manitoba over the years
Queen Elizabeth II visited Manitoba six times. Her first official visit was as a princess in 1951 – two years before her coronation on June 2, 1953.
-
What happens now that Queen Elizabeth II has died? Here are the changes Canadians will see
Queen Elizabeth II has died at the age of 96, after 70 years on the throne. While it's a solemn moment, preparations have been made discreetly behind the scenes for some time in Canada. From how the federal government is expected to respond, to the ceremonial and memorial elements, CTVNews.ca explains what to expect in the coming days.
Vancouver
-
Queen Elizabeth II: Former Canucks captain and head coach remember iconic 2002 royal puck drop
During Queen Elizabeth II’s last visit to British Columbia in 2002 for her Golden Jubilee, the monarch dropped the puck at centre ice for a pre-season game between the Vancouver Canucks and San Jose Sharks.
-
'Her presence touched entire generations': B.C. reaction to Queen Elizabeth II's death
Officials and royal-watchers in British Columbia are looking back on the legacy of Queen Elizabeth II and the impact her presence had on Canadians.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Queen Elizabeth II dead at 96 after 70 years on the throne
Queen Elizabeth II, Britain's longest-reigning monarch and a rock of stability across much of a turbulent century, died Thursday after 70 years on the throne. She was 96.
Edmonton
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Queen Elizabeth II dead at 96 after 70 years on the throne
Queen Elizabeth II, Britain's longest-reigning monarch and a rock of stability across much of a turbulent century, died Thursday after 70 years on the throne. She was 96.
-
A modern monarch: Queen Elizabeth II dies at 96
Queen Elizabeth II, the Queen of the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia and New Zealand since 1952, has died, the Royal Family announced Thursday. She was 96.
-
What happens now that Queen Elizabeth II has died? Here are the changes Canadians will see
Queen Elizabeth II has died at the age of 96, after 70 years on the throne. While it's a solemn moment, preparations have been made discreetly behind the scenes for some time in Canada. From how the federal government is expected to respond, to the ceremonial and memorial elements, CTVNews.ca explains what to expect in the coming days.