

Codi Wilson, CTV News Toronto





Mayoral candidates are set to square off this morning for the first debate of the election campaign.

Both John Tory and former chief city planner Jennifer Keesmaat will participate in the debate, which will be held at 10 a.m. at the TIFF Bell Lightbox.

Other candidates who are confirmed to participate include Saron Gebresellassi, Gautam Nath, and Sarah Climenhaga.

The debate is being produced by Artsvote Toronto and will address the role of arts and culture in Toronto.

Artsvote Toronto said they will focus on three key themes including arts and culture champions, inclusion and equity, and growth and livability.

The debate comes just days after candidates in the municipal election finally received some degree of clarity following a legal battle over Premier Doug Ford’s plan to slash the size of city council.

Bill 5, titled the Better Local Government Act, which reduced the number of municipal wards in Toronto from the planned 47 to 25, reached royal assent earlier this month but after a legal challenge, a superior court judge ruled that the bill was unconstitutional.

The ruling prompted the city to revert back to a 47-ward model.

The Ford government both appealed the decision and came close to using the Charter’s notwithstanding clause to pass a new bill to reduce the size of council but Ontario’s top court overturned the lower court ruling before the new bill was passed.

After weeks of uncertainty about how many wards would be included in the election, the city is now proceeding with a 25-ward system.

Both Tory and Keesmaat have spoken out against Ford’s decision to cut the size of council in the middle of an election campaign and have condemned his willingness to use Section 33, a controversial provision of the Charter, to force his legislation through.