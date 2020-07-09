TORONTO -- Concerned citizens say Toronto must figure out a new way to help out those in mental health crises and root out racism within the city's police force.

The comments come at the start of a town-hall meeting on police reform held by the city's police services board.

Demand to speak at the meeting was so high that the board expanded from one day to four to accommodate everyone who signed up, though many did not show up to the virtual town hall Thursday morning.

The board was set to discuss the issues in June, but set up the town-hall events due to overwhelming public interest.

Late last month, city council voted against a cut to the force's budget, but passed a motion proposing a suite of changes to policing that includes anti-racism measures and the implementation of body-worn cameras.

The calls for reform come in the wake of the police killing of George Floyd, a Black man from Minneapolis, and the death of Regis Korchinski-Paquet, a Black woman who fell from her balcony while police were in her Toronto home.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published on July 9, 2020.