TORONTO
Toronto

Torontonians could get a break from the extreme heat today with more mild conditions in the forecast

People enjoy the above seasonal warm weather as they cross the Humber River on a bridge in Toronto on Monday, March 4, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette People enjoy the above seasonal warm weather as they cross the Humber River on a bridge in Toronto on Monday, March 4, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Share

Torontonians will get a break from the extreme heat today but the reprieve may be short-lived.

The temperature dropped to a low of 16 C overnight and is only expected to reach a daytime high of 23 C on Thursday with the humidex making it feel closer to 25, according to Environment Canada.

That is just below the average temperature for this time of year of 24 C.

“We will get a mix of sun and cloud but I think the bigger story will be the lower humidity now that the really humid air mass has moved off to the east and been replaced by a cooler, dryer, fresher air mass,” CP24 Meteorologist Bill Coulter said. “So we will hit a high of 23 C today as opposed to a high several days leading up to this point of the high 20s and even the lower 30s but feeling much warmer than that. The humidity really has broken.”

While Toronto is getting a break from the hot and humid weather today it may not last  with Environment Canada forecasting a high of 29 C which will feel closer to 35 with the humidity on Friday. 

The weekend forecast is currently calling for highs of 26 C on Saturday and Sunday with a chance of showers on both days.

More mild conditions are on tap for the start of September next week, with Monday’s daytime high expected to be 20 C, according to Environment Canada.

"It's going to be cooler but bright so it will be a very pleasant start to next week," Couilter said.

Most of the city’s outdoor swimming pools will shut down for the season on Sept. 1 but Mayor Olivia Chow announced on Wednesday that 10 of them could remain open all the way until Sept. 22.

Toronto Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Tylenol maker defeats U.S. lawsuit over labelling

The maker of Tylenol defeated a lawsuit by U.S. consumers who said they were deceived into overpaying for 'Rapid Release' gelcaps that did not relieve pain faster than cheaper tablets, including those labelled Extra Strength and Regular Strength.

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

Montreal

Ottawa

Northern Ontario

Kitchener

London

Windsor

Barrie

Winnipeg

Atlantic

N.L.

Edmonton

Calgary

Regina

Saskatoon

Vancouver

Vancouver Island

Stay Connected
Follow CTV News