Toronto Zoo welcomes critically-endangered baby camel

The Toronto Zoo announced the birth of a Bactrian camel on May 5, 2023. (Toronto Zoo) The Toronto Zoo announced the birth of a Bactrian camel on May 5, 2023. (Toronto Zoo)

Toronto Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Montreal

London

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Windsor

Barrie

Atlantic

Calgary

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Edmonton