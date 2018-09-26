

Katherine DeClerq, CTV News Toronto





A baby pygmy hippopotamus born in the Toronto Zoo a little over a month ago needs a name – and the public is being asked to help.

Since it was born on Aug. 21, the pygmy hippo has become an internet sensation. The zoo has been keeping the public updated on the calf’s health and activities through videos posted to its website and on Youtube.

One of the most popular videos was when the baby hippo take a bath for the first time, blowing bubbles and getting used to the water. The video was viewed more than 22,000 times.

In other videos, the calf is seen playing in a pool and munching on some alfalfa hay.

The young hippo moved to a public enclosure with its mother on Sept. 19.

Now, the Toronto Zoo says it needs help naming its newest addition. The public can choose from the following names:

Alika (meaning ‘most beautiful’ and ‘truthful’ in Swahili)

Penelope (meaning ‘weaver’ in Greek)

Zola (meaning ‘quiet’ and ‘tranquil’ in Zulu)

Zawadi (meaning ‘gift’ in Swahili)

More details on the origins of the names, as well as their pronunciations, can be found on the Toronto Zoo website.

This isn’t the first time the Toronto Zoo asked the public to help name newborns.

Two years ago, voters chose to name two panda cubs Jia Panpan, which means Canadian Hope, and Jia Yueyue, which means Canadian Joy.

The panda cubs were born at the Toronto Zoo on Oct. 13, 2015. Their birth was well-covered by media and prompted politicians and tourists to visit the zoo for a glimpse of the mischievous twins.

All four members of the panda family were moved to the Calgary Zoo in March. They are expected to remain there for the next five years.

Those interested in helping pick a name for the pygmy hippo have until midnight on Oct. 2 to participate in the online vote.

The calf’s name will be announced on Oct. 4.