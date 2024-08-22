Toronto Zoo's red panda who gave surprise birth to two cubs in June dies
A 10-year-old female red panda who recently gave birth to two cubs at the Toronto Zoo in June has died.
In a social media post on Thursday, the zoo said Sakura passed away this week, and preliminary results found that the red panda, who had faced health challenges in the past few months, experienced a cardiac arrest.
“An MRI scan of her brain did not reveal the cause of her neurological signs. However, we do not know if this was a primary heart event or something systemic that led to cardiac arrest and thus, we are doing extra testing to figure that out,” the Toronto Zoo said in the post.
Sakura’s death came just three weeks after one of her cubs passed away. The 10-year-old red panda moved to the Toronto Zoo from the Greater Vancouver Zoo earlier this year for retirement.
Staff were later surprised to learn that Sakura was pregnant. She gave birth to two red panda cubs on June 13.
Toronto Zoo said its focus is now caring for the remaining two-month-old cub, who they named “Biggie.”
A red panda cub at the Toronto Zoo is seen in this undated photo. (Facebook/Toronto Zoo)
The facility noted that staff had been giving supplemental feedings to the cub since Sakura’s health deteriorated. The zoo added that Biggie has put on weight rapidly on formula.
“While we feel confident we are doing our best to help this cub grow, it should be noted that we continue to be cautiously optimistic as the first year of a red panda cub’s life is the most challenging,” the zoo said.
“Wildlife care staff are now providing all care for Biggie and are planning to keep her in her current habitat as she is familiar with the space, and it is all set up as needed for biosecurity, environmental parameters, feeding, and monitoring.”
BREAKING Federal government to intervene in rail labour dispute, force binding arbitration
Labour Minister Steven MacKinnon is invoking powers under Section 107 of the Canada Labour Code to intervene in the labour dispute that has brought Canada's two largest railways to a standstill. Invoking this power will force all parties into binding arbitration.
Remains of missing Markham woman found in Parry Sound: police
York Regional Police say that human remains discovered in Parry Sound more than a week ago are those of a missing Markham woman. Yuk-Ying Anita Mui was first reported missing by her family on Aug. 9. Three days later on Aug. 12, OPP located burned human remains, which have since been confirmed to be those of Mui, police said.
Health minister puts nicotine pouches behind the counter, bans flavours
Health Minister Mark Holland is putting Health Canada-approved nicotine pouches behind pharmacy counters starting next week as part of his crackdown on the sale of new nicotine products to children.
RCMP working with international police amid new slew of threats targeting synagogues
Mounties say they are responding to additional bomb threats made across Canada today that they believe are linked to similar threats made the day before.
TikTok has fallen hard for yet another grocery store staple
How does a piece of produce go viral?
Methamphetamine disguised as shipment of watermelons seized at U.S.-Mexico border
A truckload of methamphetamine disguised as a shipment of watermelons was seized at a U.S.-Mexico border crossing in San Diego, U.S. Customs and Border Protection said.
Canada Revenue Agency extending hours after finding phone system kept some callers from reaching agents
The Canada Revenue Agency has extended its call centre hours following revelations that Canadians in different time zones were having issues reaching agents.
Air Canada pilots authorize strike for as soon as next month
Air Canada pilots have voted overwhelmingly to approve a strike mandate, putting them in a position to walk off the job as early as Sept. 17.
