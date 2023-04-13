Toronto Zoo announces death of grizzly bear who will be 'missed dearly'

The Toronto Zoo is saying goodbye to one of its longtime residents.

Samson the grizzly bear died on April 10, the zoo said in a Thursday press release. Samson suffered from extreme arthritis, which after his most recent hibernation, led zoo staff to make the tough call to humanely euthanize him. He was presented with a special meal of salmon, berries, honey and watermelon just before he died in the care of his handlers.

“He will be missed dearly,” the Toronto Zoo said in a press release. “Our hearts go out to all those who had the privilege of working with him during his many years at our Zoo.”

The zoo honoured Samson with a special ceremony based on Anishinaabe and Tsimshian teachings, citing the importance of grizzly bears in multiple Indigenous cultures.

Originally from Alaska, Samson arrived at the Toronto Zoo in 1998 as a six-month-old cub. He was soon joined at the zoo by Shintay, a female grizzly bear, with whom he enjoyed running around and wrestling for toys.

At just over 1,000 pounds, Samson is remembered as a gentle, intelligent bear who had a deep bond with the wildlife care staff at the Toronto Zoo.