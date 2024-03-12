Toronto woman offering $10,000 reward for safe return of missing cat
The owner of a unique cat that went missing from Toronto’s Casa Loma area a week ago is offering $10,000 for its safe return.
Mika, a nine-month-old male Savannah cat, was last seen on March 5 around 11:30 a.m. near Spadina and Davenport roads.
- Download our app to get local alerts on your device
- Get the latest local updates right to your inbox
The beloved feline belongs to Amelia Maltepe, a local real estate investor. She told CP24.com that she got Mika about three months ago.
“We’ve been looking day and night everywhere. … He’s smart, but I think he’s very, very scared,” she said on Tuesday morning.
According to Maltepe, Mika escaped after a worker at her under-renovation home left a door slightly ajar. She said that the cat managed to push open the door and ran away.
In the aftermath of Mika's disappearance, Maltepe took to the streets — putting up posters in her Midtown neighbourhood — and social media to find her lost pet.
A poster offering a $10,000 reward for Mika, the Savannah cat. (Amelia Maltepe photo)
Mika, however, may be hard to spot as his brown spotted coat blends well with the trees and foliage in the area. She also said that many of the properties in her area are not publicly accessible, which has made the search all the more difficult.
Maltepe is urging anyone who sees Mika to not chase him as he can be skittish and will likely run away. Instead, she is asking anyone who spots him to call her at 647-640-9527, and to follow him at a distance until she can retrieve him.
While Maltepe hasn't received any reports of sightings yet, she said that she is hopeful that Mika will be found.
“People have been very helpful in the neighbourhood,” she said, adding that if the cat isn’t found by Sunday, she plans to up the reward.
“I don’t care about the money. I just want Mika back!”
Savannahs are a unique breed of hybrid cats created in the 20th century by breeding an African serval with a domestic cat. They tend to be taller, larger, and leaner than house cats and have a distinct brown spotted coat and large pointy ears. The felines are also typically very loyal to their owner and can be somewhat wary of others. Savannahs are advertised for sale online anywhere from $1,000 to about $20,000.
Toronto Top Stories
-
BREAKING
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Curler Harris will appeal suspension after missing Scotties due to doping violation
Briane Harris's absence from Canada's national women's curling championship has officially been explained.
BREAKING Two dead in triple shooting in downtown Toronto
Two police officers have been taken to the hospital after being injured during a foot pursuit following a double fatal shooting in Regent Park.
Uvalde police chief who was on vacation during Robb Elementary shooting resigns
The Uvalde police chief who was on vacation during the Robb Elementary School shooting submitted his resignation Tuesday, less than a week after a report ordered by the city defended the department's response to the attack but outraged some family members of the 19 children and two teachers who were killed.
opinion Tom Mulcair: The GTA and Quebec still stand in the way of the Pierre Poilievre juggernaut
There are two steep hills that Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre will have to climb if he hopes to turn his good polling numbers into victory in the next federal election, writes former NDP leader Tom Mulcair in his column for CTVNews.ca.
QUEBEC BUDGET 2024 Quebec budget $11B in deficit, one of the biggest in the province's history
A stagnant economy, a historic forest fire season and billions of dollars in public sector wage increases are what Quebec’s finance minister says have led to one of the biggest budget deficits in the province’s history.
What these class-action lawyers say they'd be careful buying in Canada
Purchasing potentially defective products or experiencing unwanted side effects or harm are risks consumers always take. When it comes to shopping, class-action lawyers say they'd be careful when buying these items.
Lily Allen says having children 'ruined' her career
British pop singer Lily Allen has said that her children 'complete' her, but having them 'totally ruined' her career.
The truth about menopause and weight gain
Menopause and weight gain seem to go hand in hand. So what can you do to mitigate middle-age spread?
Parole board took 'appropriate' steps in Sask. mass murderer's release, investigation finds
A joint investigation into the release and supervision of mass murderer Myles Sanderson has issued 14 recommendations to the Correctional Service of Canada (CSC) and the Parole Board of Canada.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.