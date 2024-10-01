TORONTO
Toronto

    • Toronto weather: October starts with clouds, chance of showers

    People enjoy the above seasonal warm weather as they cross the Humber River on a bridge in Toronto on Monday, March 4, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette People enjoy the above seasonal warm weather as they cross the Humber River on a bridge in Toronto on Monday, March 4, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
    Share

    After a mostly sunny and dry September, Toronto’s weather forecast for the first week of October is calling for clouds and showers.

    According to Environment Canada, Tuesday will bring with it a 30 per cent chance of showers mixed with clouds well into the evening. The high is expected to reach an above seasonal 23 C, but will feel like 28 with humidity.

    The chance of showers will continue overnight into Wednesday morning, before the sun returns later in the day with a high of 20 C.

    Thursday is expected to be mostly sunny with clear skies and a high of 22 C. The clouds are expected to make a comeback on Friday and into the weekend, when temperatures will feel more seasonal below 20 C.

    The cloudy conditions and possibility of showers follow an especially dry September in the city, when only a few days of measurable of rain were recorded.

    That was in stark contrast to the weather seen over the summer months, when the city smashed the previous rainfall record.

    Toronto Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Winnipeg

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News